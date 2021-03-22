Oregon faces South Dakota in NCAA Tournament

The Oregon women's basketball team looks to cause chaos in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 6-seeded Oregon (13-8, 10-7) is set to face No. 11-seeded South Dakota (19-5, 12-2) from the Summit League. The Ducks haven't played in more than two weeks, with their last game being a 71-64 loss to the rival Beavers in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The Ducks are dealing with multiple injuries heading into the game. Head Coach Kelly Graves said this weekend that Nyara Sabally, Taylor Chavez and Jaz Shelley have yet to practice fully since arriving in San Antonio.

He added that he's anticipating "at least two of those three will be good to go," although he didn't specify his confidence in which players. Last week the coach said starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao is unlikely to play in the NCAA tournament, which has significantly hampered the offensive attack.

This Ducks' team is one of the youngest in the tournament, rostering only three players with NCAA Tournament experience, some of which didn't come during their time at Oregon: Taylor Mikesell (Maryland), Erin Boley and Lydia Giomi.

The health of players like Chavez will be crucial in Oregon's defensive scheme, as the Coyotes boast three players that average double figures.

One of those players is guard Liv Korngable (14.7 PPG), who Graves plans on deploying his top defender to slow down. The coach was upfront saying, "We don't know who that is right now." Korngable is adept at setting up her teammates, pacing South Dakota in assists with 95 on the year.

The Coyotes' scoring attack starts with 6-foot-3 center Hannah Sjerven. The senior averages 17.1 PPG and is a force on the boards (9.7 RPG). South Dakota last saw game action March 9 against Omaha, taking home the Summit League tournament trophy with a commanding 66-43 win.

The Ducks' have seen a late surge from Taylor Mikesell, who has scored in double figures in each of the last two games. Erin Boley has been another contributor, and the team hopes to get a dominant showing out of Sedona Prince.

Prince has come along nicely over the season after battling injury, and has developed a complete offensive arsenal, bruising inside, hitting fading mid-range jumpers, and knocking down threes.

Oregon faces South Dakota at 7:00 p.m PST. The game will be carried by ESPN2.

