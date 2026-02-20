Dana Altman Eyeing Another Top Recruit for Oregon

Many might believe that this is in reference to five-star forward Tyran Stokes from Rainier Beach in Seattle, Washington, who is considering the Oregon Ducks along with the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Washington Huskies, and Vanderbilt Commodores. But there is another uncommitted player in his 2026 recruiting class who is one of the best backcourt talents left available in the country.

Four-star shooting guard Quincy Wadley from Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is hearing quite frequently from Oregon as his college basketball decision nears. The BYU Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide, Maryland Terrapins, Baylor Bears, USC Trojans, and California Golden Bears are also in the conversation.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep guard Quincy Wadley (11) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per Rivals, he ranks as the nation's No. 48 prospect, No. 12 shooting guard, and No. 4 prospect from the state of Arizona.

At 6-4 and 185 pounds, originally from Arlington, Virginia, Wadley is averaging 12.5 points on a 48 field goal percentage, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the No. 7-ranked team in the private school rankings, according to MaxPreps.

Wadley is a versatile scorer who is starting to let the game come more naturally to him and not force up tough shots. The biggest question surrounding him is his health, missing time throughout his five seasons of varsity high school basketball in his career due to lower-body injuries.

Feb 9, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman reacts to a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Other Available 2026 Recruit on Oregon's Radar

Adam Oumiddoch, a four-star shooting guard also from Arlington, Virginia, is back on the recruiting board after decommitting from coach Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Red Storm out of the Big East Conference.

The 6-5 and 196-pound prospect out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia, considered the Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, LSU Tigers, and Villanova Wildcats before originally committing to the Red Storm back in November.

In his senior season with the Cold Hearts of Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 28.2 points on a 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during the regular season.

Playing with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas AAU Circuit this past summer, Oumiddoch showed off his scoring abilities on all three levels in large volumes, along with his willingness to share the ball.

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison, part of the top-ranked recruits, flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In coach Dana Altman's 2026 recruiting class, he has received commitments from four-star forward Tajh Ariza, the son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza, and three-star forward Kendre Harrison. Oumiddoch went on his official visit to Matthew Knight Arena with Ariza on the weekend of Sept. 5.

Harrison, a five-star tight end recruit on the gridiron, also plans on playing football for coachDan Lanning with the Ducks.

Per Rivals, Ariza ranks No. 37 nationally and No. 15 for his position. As for Harrison, he places at No. 130 nationally.

Oregon has moved down to the No. 25-ranked 2026 class in the nation. The Ducks are No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference team recruiting rankings. No. 1 is the USC Trojans, both in basketball and football.