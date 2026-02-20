Dana Altman Eyeing Another Top Recruit for Oregon
In this story:
Many might believe that this is in reference to five-star forward Tyran Stokes from Rainier Beach in Seattle, Washington, who is considering the Oregon Ducks along with the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Washington Huskies, and Vanderbilt Commodores. But there is another uncommitted player in his 2026 recruiting class who is one of the best backcourt talents left available in the country.
Four-star shooting guard Quincy Wadley from Arizona Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, is hearing quite frequently from Oregon as his college basketball decision nears. The BYU Cougars, Alabama Crimson Tide, Maryland Terrapins, Baylor Bears, USC Trojans, and California Golden Bears are also in the conversation.
Per Rivals, he ranks as the nation's No. 48 prospect, No. 12 shooting guard, and No. 4 prospect from the state of Arizona.
At 6-4 and 185 pounds, originally from Arlington, Virginia, Wadley is averaging 12.5 points on a 48 field goal percentage, 3.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the No. 7-ranked team in the private school rankings, according to MaxPreps.
Wadley is a versatile scorer who is starting to let the game come more naturally to him and not force up tough shots. The biggest question surrounding him is his health, missing time throughout his five seasons of varsity high school basketball in his career due to lower-body injuries.
Other Available 2026 Recruit on Oregon's Radar
Adam Oumiddoch, a four-star shooting guard also from Arlington, Virginia, is back on the recruiting board after decommitting from coach Rick Pitino and the St. John’s Red Storm out of the Big East Conference.
The 6-5 and 196-pound prospect out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia, considered the Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, LSU Tigers, and Villanova Wildcats before originally committing to the Red Storm back in November.
In his senior season with the Cold Hearts of Overtime Elite, Oumiddoch averaged 28.2 points on a 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game during the regular season.
Playing with the Wildcat Select on the Adidas AAU Circuit this past summer, Oumiddoch showed off his scoring abilities on all three levels in large volumes, along with his willingness to share the ball.
MORE: Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Turns Heads as Decision Nears
MORE: Oregon Fans Will Love Latest NFL Draft Prediction For Kenyon Sadiq
MORE: Texas Receiver Opens Up On Oregon Offer And What Comes Next
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class
In coach Dana Altman's 2026 recruiting class, he has received commitments from four-star forward Tajh Ariza, the son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza, and three-star forward Kendre Harrison. Oumiddoch went on his official visit to Matthew Knight Arena with Ariza on the weekend of Sept. 5.
Harrison, a five-star tight end recruit on the gridiron, also plans on playing football for coachDan Lanning with the Ducks.
Per Rivals, Ariza ranks No. 37 nationally and No. 15 for his position. As for Harrison, he places at No. 130 nationally.
Oregon has moved down to the No. 25-ranked 2026 class in the nation. The Ducks are No. 8 in the Big Ten Conference team recruiting rankings. No. 1 is the USC Trojans, both in basketball and football.
Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as the lead writer and editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.