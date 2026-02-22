Oregon Ducks Women's Basketball Bracketology Updated Before Big Ten Tournament

Selection Sunday is nearby on March 15. Coach Kelly Graves and the Oregon Ducks women's basketball team have put together a solid NCAA Tournament resume with their 19-9 overall record. The Ducks lost to Indiana 72-65 on Sunday, but Oregon is still expected to receive an invite to the NCAA Tournament.

ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme has Oregon placed at the No. 8 seed in the Fort Worth region. The Ducks would play the No. 9-seeded Villanova Wildcats out of the Big East Conference in the first round in Columbia, South Carolina. The Ducks' loss to Indiana could impact their potential seed.

Oregon coach Kelly Graves calls to his team during the first half against Nebraska, Feb. 19, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference is tied with the SEC for the most number of teams in the bracket at 11 each. That only bodes well for Graves' program, which has been battle-tested throughout conference play with its 7-8 record.

With the NCAA Tournament almost here, the final push in all the different metrics is vitally important. In the NET rankings, Oregon is No. 23 with a 2-7 record in Quad 1 opportunities, 3-2 in Quad 2, 2-1 in Quad 3, and 12-0 in Quad 4.

Oregon’s Katie Fiso, right, brings the ball down court ahead of Ohio State’s Elsa Lemmilä during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Feb. 8, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Sophomore Guard Katie Fiso

The Ducks wouldn't be in the position they are to make a push in March Madness without sophomore guard Katie Fiso. The Seattle, Washington, native leads the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game on a 46.5 field goal percentage, dishes out a team-high 6.6 assists per game, and gets in the passing lanes with her 1.4 steals per game.

She has drastically improved her game from her freshman season to now and has shifted into a more leadership role in Graves' backcourt.

At 5-11, Fiso ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in assists (6.6 per game) and No. 10 for free throw percentage (82.2 percent). She is on the wrong side of the record book, turning over the ball a total of 3.9 times per game. That's the third-highest in the conference.

Washington's Sayvia Sellers celebrates making a basket against Louisville's Kiki Jefferson Wednesday night in the KFC Yum Center. Dec. 20, 2023 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Next for the Ducks

The two remaining regular-season games for the Ducks are as follows:

at Purdue Boilermakers: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 4:00 p.m. PT on Big Ten Plus

vs. Washington Huskies: Sunday, March 1 (to be determined)

The rivalry matchup with Washington at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, will be of the utmost importance. It's the last regular season chance to receive a Quad 1 win, as the Huskies are currently ranked No. 29 in the NET with a 19-8 overall record, 9-7 in Big Ten play.

It's also Senior Night for the Ducks, as guard Astera Tuhina, guard Elisa Mevius, forward Mia Jacobs, forward Amina Muhammad, and forward Mallory Heyer will all be honored.

The Big Ten Tournament then starts on March 4 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of right now, Oregon would be a No. 11 seed. If they can reach at least a No. 9 seed, the Ducks would receive a first-round bye.