Oregon Falls Apart in Fourth as No. 2 Stanford Escapes with 66-62 Win

First Quarter

It was an unorthodox start to the game, as Stanford was awarded one free throw for a lighting issue in the arena. After the tip-off, the Ducks got a stop and found a wide open Sydney Parrish for three.

The Oregon defense was smothering, forcing seven Stanford misses to start the game. The Ducks also dominated the boards 12-3 early on in the first.

It was a sloppy first quarter to say the least. Both teams combined for 16 missed shots in five and a half minutes of play. But Parrish grabbed the energy back with her second three of the night, giving Oregon the 10-4 lead.

The whistles started blowing constantly against Oregon, allowing Stanford to grab some free throws and cut the Oregon lead to 14-10 after the first.

Second Quarter

The Ducks offense found success through Nyara Sabally to start the second. She hit a baby jumper a few feet from the bucket to start the quarter, then provided a screen assist for Endyia Rogers’ pull-up shot.

Rogers gave Ducks fans even more to cheer about, finding Te-Hina Paopao in the corner for three. A few possessions later, she intercepted a pass and took it coast-to-cost with a pretty floater for the 28-18 lead.

The game suddenly turned into an offensive shootout. Stanford’s Anna Wilson hit a deep three, but Paopao’s last-second layup ensured the Ducks went into halftime with the 36-31 lead, and all the momentum.

Rogers and Parrish led all scorers with 10 points at half, while Kiki Iriafen contributed nine points on just one miss for Stanford.

Third Quarter

The offenses were in full swing to start the new half. Stanford stars Cameron Brink and Haley Jones got back-to-back buckets before Oregon used some beautiful ball movement to find Paopao for the corner three.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop in the middle of the quarter. After nearly three minutes without a point, it was Paopao again to step up. She knocked down two deep mid-range shots to make it 47-40 Ducks.

But Stanford got hot to end the third, along with more questionable foul calls on Oregon. Agnes Emma-Nnopu got physical for the rebound, then leaked out for the three-pointer to make it 47-46 Oregon at the end of three.

Fourth Quarter

The Ducks surrendered 12 second-chance points, turned the ball over nine times, and were dominated in the paint 22-4 in the fourth quarter alone.

Sydney Parrish electrified the Oregon faithful again, opening the quarter with her third three-pointer and a fist pump. Paopao raced down the court a play later and drilled a stop-and-pop three. Stanford needed a timeout, and the Ducks were beyond hyped to take the 53-46 lead.

The timeout didn’t work for Stanford. Paopao came right back with a tipped pass and her fourth three of the night.

Haley Jones stepped up when her team needed it most, scoring two heavily contested layups and blocking the ball twice in one possession to help Stanford tie the game at 60 with two minutes left.

Oregon had a good opportunity to take the lead, but Sabally couldn’t finish under the basket and Oregon’s scoreless streak extended to four minutes.

The very next play, Jones converted an and-one layup to get Stanford the 63-60 lead. Oregon just couldn’t get it in the hoop and went on to lose 66-62.

Jones dropped 18 points, including 10 in the fourth. Paopao ended the day with 23 points.

