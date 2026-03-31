Oregon Ducks Freshman Prince Tavizon Unveils Unique Jersey Number
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As the Oregon Ducks football team ramps up practices leading up to their April 25 spring game, the newest class of athletes get acquainted to their new surroundings.
The welcome formalities also include athletes choosing their jersey number, which for fans has become a game of hunting through Instagram stories and X posts to gather up all the new roster additions.
Ernesto Prince Tavizon Chooses Jersey Number
On Monday, true freshman edge Ernesto Prince Tavizon posted a photo of his locker on Instagram Stories, showing he'll wear the No. 51 for his inagural year with the Ducks.
What's unique about this choice is that there hasn't been a No. 51 on the Ducks' roster, across offense or defense, since 2021 when that number was worn by freshman defensive lineman Louis Cresto and freshman offensive lineman Jonah Miller.
Both athletes departed the program after a year with Cresto ending his college career in 2025 after a turn with Idaho State and Miller entering his senior year with the UTSA Roadrunners.
The Most Well Known Oregon Duck No. 51
For Oregon Ducks fans who love a blast from the past, arguably the most well known Duck to ever wear the No. 51 is offensive lineman Jeff Kendall. Kendall, a reserve offensive lineman until 2007 soon ascended to a starter during his 2008 senior year at center and left guard.
Kendall, who played during the last year of coach Mike Belotti's tenure at Oregon, which ended with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oklahoma State 42-31. Kendall shared the trenches with iconic Ducks center Max Unger, who had a nine year career in the NFL.
What Ernesto Prince Tavizon Brings to Oregon
A San Diego native, Tavizon enters Oregon as a 247 Sports four-star recruit. Tavizon picked up an offer from the Ducks in January 2025, committed on June 1 of the same year, and signed on Dec. 3 right before the new year. He's one of the youngest Ducks on this upcoming 2026 squad, as Tavizon reclassified from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026 in order to joins the Ducks a bit earlier.
According to Max Preps, Tavizon put up 110 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, five sacks, and eight passes defended during his final 2025-2026 season with Lincoln High School.
Standing at 6-3, 245 pounds, Tavizon brings an already athletic build to the Ducks with room to add muscle at the college level. His speed, burst ability, and strong hands make him an effective tackler.
Oregon's Current Edge Prospects
For the 2026-2027 season, the Ducks see the return of starters Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti as upper classmen leaders. Nasir Wyatt, Blake Purchase, Tobi Haastrup, Ashton Porter, and Elijah Rushing will all also be competing for reps on the field.
For Tavizon, this may spell some time sitting behind the upper classmen, but it also means he'll have plenty of talented mentors to help him along the way.
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.