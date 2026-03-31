Oregon Ducks Freshman Prince Tavizon Unveils Unique Jersey Number

As the Oregon Ducks football team ramps up practices leading up to their April 25 spring game, the newest class of athletes get acquainted to their new surroundings.

The welcome formalities also include athletes choosing their jersey number, which for fans has become a game of hunting through Instagram stories and X posts to gather up all the new roster additions.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) makes a confetti angel on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, after the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Oregon Ducks defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 45-37. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ernesto Prince Tavizon Chooses Jersey Number

On Monday, true freshman edge Ernesto Prince Tavizon posted a photo of his locker on Instagram Stories, showing he'll wear the No. 51 for his inagural year with the Ducks.

True freshman EDGE Prince Tavizon will wear #51 for the Ducks 🦆 pic.twitter.com/r8uI8oRGbY — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) March 30, 2026

What's unique about this choice is that there hasn't been a No. 51 on the Ducks' roster, across offense or defense, since 2021 when that number was worn by freshman defensive lineman Louis Cresto and freshman offensive lineman Jonah Miller.

Both athletes departed the program after a year with Cresto ending his college career in 2025 after a turn with Idaho State and Miller entering his senior year with the UTSA Roadrunners.

Oct 4, 2008; Los Angeles, CA; USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jeremiah Johnson (24) celebrates with center Jeff Kendall (51) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the Ducks 44-10 loss to the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Most Well Known Oregon Duck No. 51

For Oregon Ducks fans who love a blast from the past, arguably the most well known Duck to ever wear the No. 51 is offensive lineman Jeff Kendall. Kendall, a reserve offensive lineman until 2007 soon ascended to a starter during his 2008 senior year at center and left guard.

Kendall, who played during the last year of coach Mike Belotti's tenure at Oregon, which ended with a Holiday Bowl victory over Oklahoma State 42-31. Kendall shared the trenches with iconic Ducks center Max Unger, who had a nine year career in the NFL.

Dec 30, 2008; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Mike Bellotti reacts on the sidelines during the Ducks' 42-31 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Ernesto Prince Tavizon Brings to Oregon

A San Diego native, Tavizon enters Oregon as a 247 Sports four-star recruit. Tavizon picked up an offer from the Ducks in January 2025, committed on June 1 of the same year, and signed on Dec. 3 right before the new year. He's one of the youngest Ducks on this upcoming 2026 squad, as Tavizon reclassified from the class of 2027 to the class of 2026 in order to joins the Ducks a bit earlier.

According to Max Preps, Tavizon put up 110 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, five sacks, and eight passes defended during his final 2025-2026 season with Lincoln High School.

Standing at 6-3, 245 pounds, Tavizon brings an already athletic build to the Ducks with room to add muscle at the college level. His speed, burst ability, and strong hands make him an effective tackler.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's Current Edge Prospects

For the 2026-2027 season, the Ducks see the return of starters Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti as upper classmen leaders. Nasir Wyatt, Blake Purchase, Tobi Haastrup, Ashton Porter, and Elijah Rushing will all also be competing for reps on the field.

For Tavizon, this may spell some time sitting behind the upper classmen, but it also means he'll have plenty of talented mentors to help him along the way.