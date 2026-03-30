Oregon Ducks Safety Peyton Woodyard Makes Exciting Offseason Announcement

The Oregon Ducks off season is filled with recruiting news and practices leading up to the spring game. When it comes to the future of the Ducks, Oregon currently sits at No. 18 for the class of 2027 for the 247 Sports national rankings.

However, when it comes to the future of Ducks safety Peyton Woodyard, the incoming junior secured a commitment that will last a lifetime.

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peyton Woodyard Proposes to College Sweetheart

On March 26, Woodyard proposed to his girlfriend of over two years, Sydney Asunción Rodriguez at a beachside location covered in floral arrangements and candles from Long Beach, California company KK Bouquets.

Photographed by California-based photographer, Flashes of Love on 35mm film, Woodyard proposed to Rodriguez on the beach with a yellow-gold oval diamond ring from David's House of Diamonds in Fullerton, California, a custom ring design shop specializing in celebrity ring creations.

Beachfront Proposal With Duck Support

Prior to their engagement, Rodriguez posted several photos on her Instagram story of the glamourous Westin Maui hotel, suggesting that the future Woodyard's engagement happened on the island.

On the post of the engagement, shared to both Woodyard and Rodriguez's social media, current Ducks including quarterback Dylan Raiola, linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, running back Jordon Davison, defensive back Trey McNutt, cornerback Ify Obidegwu, and defensive back Brandon Finney all commented congratulations.

Pittsburgh Steeler defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, and Kentucky offensive line assistant coach Dallas Warmack (who used to play and coach for Oregon) all shared their good wishes as well.

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard, right, brings down Oklahoma State running back Rodney Fields Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peyton Woodyard's Work on the Field

In the 2025 season, Woodyard took turns switching in and out with Aaron Flowers and Dillon Thieneman until eventually that duo took over safety duties full time. Woodyard put in work over seven games of the 2025-2026 season, with an appearance against the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the College Football Playoff, the first ever playoff game hosted at Autzen Stadium.

Woodyard recorded 22 total tackles (9 solo tackles) and one interception this season. That interception ended in the Autzen fog horns, as Woodyard punched the ball into the endzone with a 30-yard house call against Oklahoma State. The game against the Cowboys ended up being Woodyard's best, with five total tackles in the 69-3 beatdown.

Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe carries the ball under coverage from defensive back Peyton Woodyard during practice with the Oregon Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Future For Peyton Woodyard with the Ducks

With Thieneman out the door and onto the NFL Draft, Woodyard still has competition to secure a starting spot in the safety corps. There's Flowers returning, Minnesota transfer Koi Perich, as well as McNutt and Davon Benjamin adding some youth to the mix.

For Woodyard, the off season is a critical time for an athlete becoming an upperclassman to step up and solidify his name as a major player for the Ducks. If Woodyard is able to continue to display the talent he put up against the Cowboys throughout the offseason, the Ducks might say "I do" to a Woodyard starting slot.