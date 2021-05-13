BREAKING: Oregon Lands Women's Basketball Transfer

New Mexico guard Ahlise Hurst has committed to Oregon, she announced on Twitter.

The addition comes just one day after Taylor Hosendove committed to Oregon from Georgia State. Hurst’s commitment brings the roster to ten players and she should be immediately eligible.

Read more: Oregon lands Georgia State transfer

Born in Brisbane, Australia, Hurst (5’9”) committed to New Mexico in 2018 after playing professionally in her home country. She helped Vic Country win an Australian national championship and the Bendigo Braves win a South East Australian Basketball League title.

In 2020-21, Hurst ranked third on the Lobos in scoring at 12.4 points per game. She was also named a Mountain West Honorable Mention.

She led the team in scoring in 2019-20 at 13.5 points per game. In her three-year career, she knocked down 184 three-pointers at a 32.3% clip.

Hurst entered her name in the transfer portal at the end of April.

