Oregon Quarterback Ty Thompson Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year
Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson has been named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.
This is the latest accolade for Thompson, the first 5-star quarterback to ever sign with Oregon. Before arriving as an early enrollee in January, Thompson led the Mesquite (Gilbert, Arizona) Wildcats to consecutive state titles in his final two years.
Thompson was a four-year letterman at the high school level and ripped through competition en route to becoming an Elite 11 finalist. His play speaks volumes seeing that Arizona is a state that has continued to pump out Division One college football talent and is gaining more respect nationally.
The Ducks have continued to prioritize Arizona on the recruiting trail, signing four commits from the state in 2021 to establish another pipeline.
Thompson exited spring football in a battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot against redshirt freshmen Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford.
Thompson's official high school stats (Per Maxpreps.com)
Senior season (2020-2021): 9 games
Passing
- 183/308
- 3,431 yards
- 381.2 yards per game
- 59.4 completion percentage
- 34 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
- QB rating: 125.3
Rushing
- 78 carries: 410 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns
Junior season (2019-2020): 13 games
Passing
- 250/424
- 4,074 yards
- 59.0 completion percentage
- 45 touchdowns, 14 interceptions
Rushing
104 carries: 562 yards, 6 touchdowns
More from Ducks Digest
[Football]: Oregon vs. Ohio State set for Big Noon kickoff
[News]: Pac-12 officially names George Kliavkoff as new commissioner
[Football]: Oregon's defensive breakout candidates
[Recruiting]: Major Oregon target TyTy Washington announces college commitment
--
Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports
Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest
Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest
Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest
Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com