Ty Thompson Named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year

The accolades keep rolling in for Oregon's true freshman quarterback.

Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson has been named the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year.

This is the latest accolade for Thompson, the first 5-star quarterback to ever sign with Oregon. Before arriving as an early enrollee in January, Thompson led the Mesquite (Gilbert, Arizona) Wildcats to consecutive state titles in his final two years.

Thompson was a four-year letterman at the high school level and ripped through competition en route to becoming an Elite 11 finalist. His play speaks volumes seeing that Arizona is a state that has continued to pump out Division One college football talent and is gaining more respect nationally.

The Ducks have continued to prioritize Arizona on the recruiting trail, signing four commits from the state in 2021 to establish another pipeline.

Thompson exited spring football in a battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot against redshirt freshmen Jay Butterfield and Robby Ashford.

Thompson's official high school stats (Per Maxpreps.com)

Senior season (2020-2021): 9 games

Passing

183/308

3,431 yards

381.2 yards per game

59.4 completion percentage

34 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

QB rating: 125.3

Rushing

78 carries: 410 rushing yards, 8 touchdowns

Junior season (2019-2020): 13 games

Passing

250/424

4,074 yards

59.0 completion percentage

45 touchdowns, 14 interceptions

Rushing

104 carries: 562 yards, 6 touchdowns

