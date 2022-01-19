Oregon vs. WSU Postponed

The Oregon Men’s Basketball Team announced on Tuesday that their game against the Washington State Cougars scheduled for Thursday in Eugene has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars program.

With no new date set for Ducks-Cougars as of now, Oregon’s next game will be against the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Ducks have only played one home conference game this season thanks to a few postponements to start 2022.

Thursday’s game would have served as a welcome home rally for the Ducks coming off a record-setting business trip. After storming Los Angeles and taking down No. 3 UCLA and No. 5 USC, Oregon became the first team in 46 years to take down AP Top 5 ranked teams in back-to-back games on the road.

But the pleasantries and the Cougars will both have to wait. The Ducks are just one win better than the 10-7 Cougars, but after this past weekend it feels like the two are miles apart. The Cougs won their first five games of the season against non-conference opponents. But the perfect start went out the window very quickly thanks to tough losses against Eastern Washington and New Mexico State.

Washington State’s conference record sits at .500, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. They haven’t lost by more than five points to a Pac-12 opponent, and they have already faced some of the toughest the Pac-12 has to offer in USC and Stanford.

As they await the new date, the Ducks are set for a nice three-game stay at home with games against Washington, Colorado and Oregon State. On the other hand, the Cougs have not yet canceled their game against Oregon State set for Saturday in Corvallis, so for now that is their next matchup.

You may also like:

5-star DE Jayden Wayne raves about new staff on visit, plans to return

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @GrahamMetzker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE