Skip to main content

Oregon vs. Washington State Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols Within Cougars Program

Ducks-Cougs was originally scheduled for Thursday night at Knight Arena.

The Oregon Men’s Basketball Team announced on Tuesday that their game against the Washington State Cougars scheduled for Thursday in Eugene has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars program.

With no new date set for Ducks-Cougars as of now, Oregon’s next game will be against the Washington Huskies at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday, Jan. 23. The Ducks have only played one home conference game this season thanks to a few postponements to start 2022.

Thursday’s game would have served as a welcome home rally for the Ducks coming off a record-setting business trip. After storming Los Angeles and taking down No. 3 UCLA and No. 5 USC, Oregon became the first team in 46 years to take down AP Top 5 ranked teams in back-to-back games on the road.

But the pleasantries and the Cougars will both have to wait. The Ducks are just one win better than the 10-7 Cougars, but after this past weekend it feels like the two are miles apart. The Cougs won their first five games of the season against non-conference opponents. But the perfect start went out the window very quickly thanks to tough losses against Eastern Washington and New Mexico State.

Washington State’s conference record sits at .500, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. They haven’t lost by more than five points to a Pac-12 opponent, and they have already faced some of the toughest the Pac-12 has to offer in USC and Stanford.

As they await the new date, the Ducks are set for a nice three-game stay at home with games against Washington, Colorado and Oregon State. On the other hand, the Cougs have not yet canceled their game against Oregon State set for Saturday in Corvallis, so for now that is their next matchup. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dana Altman Montana 2
Play
Basketball

Oregon vs. WSU Postponed

The Ducks are coming off a historic road trip to Los Angeles

28 seconds ago
Justius Lowe
Play
Recruiting

QUACK: Wide Receiver Justius Lowe Commits to Oregon Ducks

Lowe adds offensive firepower to Dan Lanning's 2022 recruiting class

1 hour ago
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Play
Recruiting

Jayden Wayne Raves About New Oregon Staff on Visit, Plans to Return

The Ducks continue to make progress with a top 2023 talent in the Pacific Northwest

7 hours ago

You may also like:

5-star DE Jayden Wayne raves about new staff on visit, plans to return

Join the Community

Follow Graham on Twitter: @GrahamMetzker

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE

More Ducks

Dana Altman Montana 2
Basketball

Oregon vs. WSU Postponed

28 seconds ago
Justius Lowe
Recruiting

QUACK: Wide Receiver Justius Lowe Commits to Oregon Ducks

1 hour ago
Jayden Wayne Oregon Visit
Recruiting

Jayden Wayne Raves About New Oregon Staff on Visit, Plans to Return

7 hours ago
logan-sagapolu-fiesta-bowl
Recruiting

REPORT: Oregon OL Logan Sagapolu Enters Transfer Portal

8 hours ago
Trey Benson Washington
Recruiting

Former Oregon Running Back Trey Benson Commits to Florida State

9 hours ago
Brenden Rice
Recruiting

Former Colorado WR Brenden Rice Announces Transfer Destination

9 hours ago
Robby Ashford Spring Game 2
Recruiting

Former Oregon QB Robby Ashford Announces Transfer Destination

Jan 17, 2022
kawika-rogers-and-dan-lanning
Recruiting

2022 OT Kawika Rogers Commits to Oregon

Jan 17, 2022