No. 24 Oregon Obliterates Washington State 83-30 Behind Historic Defensive Effort

The Ducks snapped their skid with a big win in a game that was never close.

The Oregon Ducks badly needed a win to recapture the momentum they had prior to hitting the road, and they would have to do it without Nyara Sabally. After putting up a total of 97 points in the last two games combined, the Ducks woke up offensively and played one of their best defensive games in program history.

First Quarter

This game was an absolute rout from the start. The Cougars missed their first 13 shots from the field. They had plenty of chances to score, as they recorded eight offensive rebounds in the period without scoring a single second-chance point. By the time the lid came off the net, it was already 21-4 Oregon with 2:11 left in the first quarter.

Endyia Rogers got off to a hot start, scoring 10 points in the first 10 minutes and drilling both of her three-point attempts. The Ducks led 23-6 after the opening quarter, with Rogers outscoring Washington State on her own.

Second Quarter

Washington State missed its first 11 three-pointers but finally Krystal Leger-Walker knocked one down to try to give her team some life. The Cougars scored 11 points in the second quarter, which was their only double-digit total in a quarter in this game.

A big help for the Ducks was Te-Hina Paopao, who had shot just 4-18 in her past two games, including 1-9 from three. She splashed a three in the second quarter as well as a mid-range jumper. The Ducks led 40-17 at the half, but the onslaught wasn't close to being over.

Third Quarter

Kelly Graves must not have been impressed with the Ducks' 23-point lead at halftime, because they put their foot on the gas in the third quarter, opening up with a 15-2 run. Paopao scored seven of those points.

After another three by Leger-Walker, the Ducks scored the final 11 points of the quarter, including a couple quick buckets for Rogers to give her 17 through three quarters.

Oregon's defense was impressive, forcing tough shots and dominating the defensive glass. Overall, the Ducks outscored Washington State 26-5 in the period.

Fourth Quarter

Oregon didn't let up in the final period after putting its reserves in the game. Ahlise Hurst nailed a pair of triples off the bench and helped keep the pressure defensively, recording a steal.

Washington State still couldn't find the mark offensively, shooting 2-14 in the fourth quarter to cap off a historic defensive effort for Oregon. The Ducks set a program record for opponent field goal percentage as the Cougars shot just 17.5% for the game, including 10.3% from downtown.

The Ducks held the Cougars to just 30 points — the fewest scored in a game by the Cougars since Feb. 21, 2008. It was the second-fewest point total allowed in a game in Oregon history.

Rogers and Paopao outscored the Cougars themselves 31-30, and Sedona Prince added 12 points and 8 rebounds. Maddie Scherr stuffed the stat sheet with 6 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, a steal, and a block.

Oregon improves to 15-7 and 8-3 in Pac-12 play. The win moves the Ducks into second place in the Pac-12, passing Arizona and trailing Stanford. The Ducks finish up their four-game road trip with a Friday night battle against Oregon State (11-8, 4-5 Pac-12).

