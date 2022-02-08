Oregon Schedules Non-Conference Matchup with UCLA on Feb. 16

The Ducks were scheduled to meet with the Bruins on Jan. 28, but the game was forfeited.

Oregon has added a non-conference game against UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. It will be the first meeting between the two Pac-12 schools this season, but it won't count toward conference standings.

The teams were originally scheduled to face off in Eugene on Jan. 28, but due to an influx of injuries on the UCLA team, the Bruins were forced to forfeit the game — the first such result in the Pac-12 this season.

The matchup comes in the middle of a four-game home stretch for the Ducks, beginning with Oregon State on Feb. 13 and featuring California on Feb. 18 and Stanford on Feb. 20.

Before that, the Ducks have two more road contests to take care of as they look to split a four-game road stretch. They lost 63-48 to No. 8 Arizona in Tucson on Friday and 55-49 against Arizona State in Tempe on Sunday.

Oregon takes on Washington State on Wednesday in Pullman at 12 p.m. and heads to Corvallis to face Oregon State on Friday at 8 p.m.

The time is now for Kelly Graves and his team to prove that it could be a threat in March, as six of their final eight games in the regular season are against teams with at least a .500 winning percentage in conference play, with Colorado and California being the other two teams that could still pose problems for the Ducks.

Oregon currently sits third in the Pac-12 standings at 7-3 behind Stanford and Arizona, while UCLA sits fifth at 5-5 with Washington State in between.

You may also like:

5-Star Forward Mookie Cook to Take Official Visit to Oregon This Weekend

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE