5-star Forward Mookie Cook to Take Official Visit to Oregon This Weekend

One of the top players in the country will be in Eugene for an official visit.

2023 5-star forward Marquis 'Mookie' Cook announced Tuesday that he will be in Eugene this weekend for an official visit.

Cook, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., is the No. 4 player in the country, according to 247 Sports Composite. He spent his first two seasons at Jefferson High School in Portland, Ore. — his hometown.

The talented forward took an unofficial visit to Eugene this past summer and has the Ducks in his top nine schools, which were released in January.

Cook has been recruited by Division 1 programs since before his freshman year and has garnered nearly 30 offers, including from elite programs like Gonzaga, Kentucky, and Kansas.

Oregon was one of the first programs to extend an offer to Cook back in January of 2020.

Dana Altman and his staff are looking to add to their 2023 recruiting class, and Cook would be one of the top talents to ever commit to Oregon. West Linn point guard Jackson Shelstad is the only player to verbally commit to Oregon in the class.

Oregon will be in a battle against some of the best programs in the country to land Cook, but bringing him on campus for a second time and being close to his hometown will definitely fare well.

The Ducks are coming off a strong showing after beating both Colorado and Utah on the road. This week they'll welcome both Bay Area schools to town with Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena.

But the Ducks shouldn't be counted out when clashing with the nation's top teams for an elite prospect, as Altman has landed a number of five-stars in the past, including most recently in 2022 with signees Dior Johnson and Kel'el Ware.

You may also like:

How Will the Ducks Adapt to Losing Safety Verone McKinley III?

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE