Oregon vs. Northwestern Cancelled Due to COVID

    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Oregon Women's Basketball Game Cancelled Due to Positive COVID Test Results Within Northwestern Program

    The Ducks will head to the holiday break without playing one of their bigger non-conference matchups.
    Author:

    The Oregon women's basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday has been cancelled, according to a press release from the University of Oregon.

    This comes after positive COVID-19 test results within the Wildcats program. 

    The Ducks and Wildcats aren't the only sports teams that have seen their season affected by COVID-19, as multiple NBA and NFL games have been postponed due to a rising number of players being placed in protocols after testing positive. 

    The NHL announced Monday evening that it will pause its season on Wednesday amid a spike in COVID cases and will return to action on Dec. 27.

    Oregon (6-4) last played on Dec. 18 in a 68-56 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan. The game will not be rescheduled. 

    The Ducks will return to play at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m. PT to face Utah in their Pac-12 opener. 

