Oregon vs. Northwestern Cancelled Due to COVID

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Cancelled Due to Positive COVID Test Results Within Northwestern Program
The Oregon women's basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday has been cancelled, according to a press release from the University of Oregon.
This comes after positive COVID-19 test results within the Wildcats program.
The Ducks and Wildcats aren't the only sports teams that have seen their season affected by COVID-19, as multiple NBA and NFL games have been postponed due to a rising number of players being placed in protocols after testing positive.
The NHL announced Monday evening that it will pause its season on Wednesday amid a spike in COVID cases and will return to action on Dec. 27.
Oregon (6-4) last played on Dec. 18 in a 68-56 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan. The game will not be rescheduled.
The Ducks will return to play at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m. PT to face Utah in their Pac-12 opener.
