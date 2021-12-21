Oregon vs. Northwestern Cancelled Due to COVID

The Ducks will head to the holiday break without playing one of their bigger non-conference matchups.

The Oregon women's basketball game against Northwestern on Tuesday has been cancelled, according to a press release from the University of Oregon.

This comes after positive COVID-19 test results within the Wildcats program.

The Ducks and Wildcats aren't the only sports teams that have seen their season affected by COVID-19, as multiple NBA and NFL games have been postponed due to a rising number of players being placed in protocols after testing positive.

The NHL announced Monday evening that it will pause its season on Wednesday amid a spike in COVID cases and will return to action on Dec. 27.

Oregon (6-4) last played on Dec. 18 in a 68-56 loss to Kansas State in Manhattan. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Ducks will return to play at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 31 at 7:00 p.m. PT to face Utah in their Pac-12 opener.

Oregon not expecting more opt outs ahead of Alamo Bowl

Max

