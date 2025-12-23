Iapani Laloulu's Return to Oregon Ducks Elevates the Future of the Offense

In a post on No. 5 Oregon Ducks starting center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu's Instagram page, the Rimington Trophy Award finalist let it be known he's staying in Eugene, Oregon for his senior year, the 2026 season.

This upcoming season marks his fourth year with the program. Laloulu made his way from being a backup for now Las Vegas Raider Jackson Powers-Johnson, to getting his first start in 2024 at The Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames (Ducks won 45-6), to commanding two Joe Moore Award finalist offensive lines and solidifying himself as a leader for the Ducks.

It's hard not to argue that Laloulu's return to the Ducks will bring immense value in the trenches, especially with the possibility of needing another restructure after this College Football Playoff run.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iapani Laloulu's Message to Oregon Duck Fans

Along with a video compilation of Laloulu's play with the Ducks this year, the junior lineman also had a caption directed at Duck fans, his friends and family, his faith, and the Oregon coaches.

"But after a lot of prayer and talks with my family, I would like to say that I will be returning back to EUGENE for my last season!" Laloulu said in part on his Instagram.

"Poncho will return in 2026," flashed across the screen at the end of the edited video.

Oregon huddles up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Laloulu's Success This Year

It's important to note that Laloulu's two seasons as the starting center for the Oregon Ducks not only resulted in two Joe Moore Award finalist nods but also two College Football Playoff runs.

He was also a finalist for this years' Polynesian Player of the Year Award and earned third-team Associated Press All-American Honors.

The Potential of Bringing Back Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore posts about center Iapani Laloulu returning for the 2026-2027 season. | @dantemoore on Instagram stories

With Laloulu declaring a return to the Ducks, there's a hope that more veterans will likely follow. Oregon's starting quarterback Dante Moore, who is currently undecided on entering the 2026 NFL Draft, posted on his Instagram story about Poncho's return to the Ducks in a positive manner.

If Moore departs the program, having a veteran center snapping the ball could seriously aid whatever quarterback steps into Moore's shoes. With Laloulu staying, there's an added pressure for Dante to do the same to join his teammate.

Replacing the Departing Linemen

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the end of this season, starting offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon, Isiaiah World, and Alex Harkey will all phase out of eligibility (all are listed seniors). Interior guard and junior Dave Iuli is the only player with the eligibility to return to Oregon besides Laloulu.

That means the Ducks will likely consult the NCAA Transfer Portal once again to fill up their veteran line positions, while keeping their depth mostly in place.

Laloulu has two years of experience bringing together new offensive lines, and offensive line coach A'Lique Terry even remarked at his growth as a leader, a trait that will be invaluable to the Ducks in his senior season.

"To see the difference that Poncho is, like there's a confidence in his game that I think we've all known he was going to be a really good player, but to see him now match that maturity and match that confidence in his game because he knows he's a really good player," said coachTerry. "I think our whole team is feeling it. He's a clear leader. He helps us in every single aspect, as far as communication. You can see the player he's grown into."