JMU Quarterback Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon, Flashy Uniforms, Autzen Stadium

The first-round College Football Playoff game between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes packs in a lot of firsts. This matchup will be the first playoff game to be hosted at Autzen Stadium, the first time both programs have ever played each other, and the first time either program plays in the first round of the 12-team CFP.

As the Dukes take a 2,809 mile trip from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Eugene, Oregon, several Dukes players may see the realization of a dream to play in one of the most unique and storied stadiums in the country, one JMU would regularly not experience without a playoff bid.

For JMU starting junior quarterback Alonza Barnett III, the opportunity to showcase his Sun Belt Conference championship team on a national scale at Autzen isn't overlooked. Barnett recently won the Bill Dudley Award, given to the best player in the commonwealth of Virginia, and graduated from JMU before going into this playoff game.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Barnett Shows Cross Country Love for the Ducks

The Whitsett, North Carolina native spoke highly of his upcoming experience playing at Autzen, admitting he himself was a Duck fan growing up.

"You can't psych yourself out and lose the game before you start the game. You have to remember based on day one why you started playing this game as a kid. I think if you were to ask anybody on this team, especially this generation - this era - who was your favorite football team growing up? People would probably say Oregon," Barnett said.

"They had the flashy jerseys, Marcus Mariota, Darren Thomas, Darren Carrington, Kenjon Barner, a bunch of people. I was one of those kids who grew up watching Oregon. And so, this is an environment you dream of playing in. If you are who you say you are, you can't shy down when the lights are bright," Barnett added.

Barnett currently boasts 2,533 passing yards on the season with 21 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. His legs are also a huge factor in his play, with Barnett garnering 544 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns off 115 carries.

JMU quarterback Alonza Barnett III on playing in an environment like Oregon's Autzen Stadium. pic.twitter.com/aG4KviRIeh — Catie Harper (@CatieHarper) December 15, 2025

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) passes for a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

How James Madison Plans to Handle Autzen's Noise

For Barnett and the entire Dukes squad, noise in Autzen is pertinent to prepare for as the Ducks' home-field advantaged has created 18 false start penalties for opponents during their regular season home games. JMU coach Bob Chesney, who's departing the program after the post season to assume the coaching job at UCLA, is preparing his players by mimicking the environment at Autzen.

"Yeah, you know, we've had that covered. You know, we have multiple plans just to kind of determine the best possibility when you go into an environment like this. You hear a lot - I mean, I've seen on film people still do the clap. There's some people that did the silent cadence. So, you know, that's something that we'll kind of figure out. We have a plan going into the game but it's not until you're in that environment do you know what's best for the team and make the necessary adjustments," Barnett said.

MORE: Dan Lanning Challenging Mike Bellotti In Oregon Coach Milestone

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

MORE: Oregon Ducks Who Are Still Pending NFL Draft Decisions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Barnett on Facing Oregon's Defense

Oregon's stadium isn't the only thing Barnett lauded praise for. The quarterback also went by position group to applaud the Ducks on their defense. Barnett started with the defensive line, led by linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, which might've gave Barnett some fuel for his very unique nickname for the front four.

"They're a legit defense. They're a College Football Playoff defense. I wouldn't expect anything else. When you look at the front four, they're huge," Barnett said. "They're 'dancing bears' as I've referred to them. They're big guys that can move and they play well. They get after the pass rusher and they're aggressive. You know, we move that to the linebackers and they're really savvy, they're big. They do a good job playing in space and really maximizing their zone integrity."

"Then when you get to the corners, statistically on paper it says that they're young guys, but to me I see them they play like savvy veterans. They look really comfortable out there in one on one situations and I believe the same thing can be said about the safeties," Barnett added.

Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Guerad (99) pressures James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) in the first half Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Showing What JMU Is at Autzen

Though Barnett continued to show praise for his upcoming opponent, one thing was clear throughout his press statements: the Dukes are ready to showcase their team on a national stage like the playoff.

"This is a legit team. This is the epitomy of a team. Like I've said before, this is a team that really cares about each other," Barnett said. "I know when we've said that we've talked about the offensive side of the ball but that goes between units, defense as well, specials teams, coaches. Player to player, coaches to coaches, there's nothing but genuine interactions around this place. I believe that's what makes this team and this place special because that's just the energy we reciprocate outside of the building."