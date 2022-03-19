Despite being honored on Senior Night, Sabally still has one more year of eligibility.

As the fifth-seeded Oregon Ducks get ready for their first-round matchup against Belmont in Knoxville, Tenn., one big question still lingers for the team.

Will Nyara Sabally return for one final season?

The All-Pac-12 forward was involved in Oregon's Senior Night festivities on Feb. 20, leading many to believe that she would head to the WNBA at season's end. But during the Ducks' pregame press conference Friday morning, Sabally put the questions regarding her future on hold.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nyara Sabally backs down in the post.

"I haven't really thought about it too much in the past days," Sabally said. "I'm really just focused on ending the season right now and just playing each game, as many games as we get to play. Then the decision will be made after the games are over."

The WNBA requires that prospects notify the league of their intention to declare for the draft no later than 10 days before the draft. With the draft taking place on April 11, that sets Sabally's rough deadline at April 1.

However, if the Ducks were to advance to the Final Four, which also takes place on April 1, Sabally would have 24 hours after the conclusion of her team's final game to make her decision.

While the Ducks await the decision from Sabally, they won't have to question Sedona Prince's intentions, as she announced she would return for her senior season back in February. Kelly Graves would certainly like to retain his other star forward for next season, but Sabally has a strong resumé that should result in her name being called next month.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nyara Sabally chases down a loose ball.

Sabally is averaging career highs in points (14.7) and rebounds (7.6) per game in her second season on the court. She was a star for the Ducks in their Sweet 16 run last year without fans in the arena, but she's been looking forward to playing in a real NCAA Tournament.

"I'm super excited," Sabally said. "This is like crazy to think about, but this is my fourth year in college, and this is the first time I actually get to play like a real postseason with fans in the stands. So I'm super excited. I think we have a great team. I think we're going up against great teams. I'm just excited to get started."

Coach Graves praised Sabally's toughness and resilience to overcome multiple serious knee injuries that prevented her from playing her first two years in Eugene. He said that the redshirt junior from Berlin, Germany, should be a high pick in April's draft should she declare.

Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest Nyara Sabally is introduced in the starting lineup.

"I'm happy that she now gets a chance to play in front of the women's basketball world, so to speak, and show how talented she is," Graves said. "If she does go and declare, we're going to support her and love her. She's got a bright professional future ahead of her.

"My guess is she'll be a first-round draft pick if that's what she decides to do, but she's also checked some boxes and given herself an opportunity academically to come back. So I don't know. I don't know what she'll do."

Sabally hasn't talked to Graves about her chances in the WNBA draft, as he confirmed on Friday that he had spoken to "several coaches and general managers."

"She hasn't asked me yet, so we haven't talked about it. I believe her when she says she's focused on this tournament."

The Ducks look to make their fifth straight run to at least the Sweet 16, beginning Saturday against 12-seed Belmont on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. PT.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE