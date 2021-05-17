2023 DB Talks Oregon Offer: 'They can help me be a professional'

A versatile defensive back breaks down what an offer from the Ducks means for his recruitment.

While Oregon and other schools await the decision of 2021 5-star JT Tuimoloau, Mario Cristobal and his staff continue to prepare for the recruiting trail to reopen in June.

Read more: Making the case for JT Tuimoloau to Oregon

In the meantime, the coaches are reaching out to a mix of 2022 and 2023 prospects to foster relationships with phone calls, Facetime calls and plenty of mail.

One prospect the Ducks recently offered in the class of 2023 is Cristian Conyer, a 6'1", 180-pound defensive back from South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Ducks Digest caught up with him to talk about the offer.

An offer from the Ducks is not something many athletes take lightly, and it's not much different with Conyer.

"I was happy. Very excited," he said of his emotions after receiving the offer. "I’ve been an Oregon fan since I was a little kid. It was like a dream come true."

Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance is the one who extended him the offer, highlighting a couple areas of his game that make him a fit in Eugene.

"He seems like a cool guy. I can't wait to meet him," he said of Chance.

"They said that they like my size because I'm tall and they like my speed. They like that I can play both sides of the ball."

Conyer did it all for the Spartans in the 2020 season, housing kickoff and punt returns, breaking off massive gains on tunnel screens, and stepping up to lay big hits in run support.

After having four defensive backs selected in this year's draft, Oregon's ability to develop talent has Conyer's attention early in the recruiting process.

"It shows me that the Ducks really know what they're doing and they're sending backs to the league. They can help me be a professional," he said.

The Ducks recently threw their hat in the ring, and will have to contend with two big schools that are much closer to home in the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats.

He offered up what he's liking about both schools.

On Kentucky: "I’ve talked to Vince Marrow (recruiting coordinator) here and there. I feel like its a good program and there's a lot of upcoming talent. A lot of people just committed there as a senior. I feel like they're gonna blow up and be a pretty good team."

On Louisville: "I've talked to them about the offer. They want me to come to a camp this summer in June. I’ll probably go to the camp and take a visit and get to meet the coaching staff."

With the recruiting dead period set to expire at the end of the month, Conyer already has a solid idea of the schools he will prioritize visiting.

"Ohio State and Auburn for sure, maybe Cincinnati. I'm working on the rest of my camp schedule," he said.

Conyer also excels off the football field as a track star. He runs the 100 and 200 meters, along with the 4x100 and 4x200.

His best time in the 100 meters is 11.2 and 22.7 in the 200.

Sophomore stats: 12 rec, 330 yds, 3 TD

WATCH CRISTIAN CONYER HIGHLIGHTS HERE

