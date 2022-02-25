WATCH: De'Vion Harmon Talks 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA

Harmon praised the Ducks' fight and energy on Thursday, calling it a "grown man's basketball game."

Despite Bill Walton's belief that the Ducks are a NCAA tournament team, Oregon needed a big boost to its resumé with March less than a week away.

The Ducks put away the Bruins 68-63 behind De'Vion Harmon's game-high 17 points on an efficient 5-7 shooting and 3-5 from downtown. He spoke to reporters after the game to break down what the win means for this team.

"We fought tonight. They fought, we fought. That was a grown man's basketball game right there. And how we competed, I love it."

