WATCH: De'Vion Harmon Talks 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA
Despite Bill Walton's belief that the Ducks are a NCAA tournament team, Oregon needed a big boost to its resumé with March less than a week away.
The Ducks put away the Bruins 68-63 behind De'Vion Harmon's game-high 17 points on an efficient 5-7 shooting and 3-5 from downtown. He spoke to reporters after the game to break down what the win means for this team.
"We fought tonight. They fought, we fought. That was a grown man's basketball game right there. And how we competed, I love it."
Join the Community
Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews
WATCH: De'Vion Harmon Talks 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA
Harmon led all scorers with 17 points and made some clutch plays down the stretch
WATCH: Dana Altman Recaps 68-63 Win Over No. 12 UCLA
Altman lauded Oregon's ability to feed off of the home crowd and earn the win
Oregon Holds Off No. 12 UCLA 68-63 for First Two-Game Sweep Since 2015-16
The Ducks get a much-needed win to keep their dwindling NCAA tournament hopes alive
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox