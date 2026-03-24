Three Transfer Portal Landing Spots for Jackson Shelstad

The 2025-26 Oregon Ducks basketball roster is in the process of being completely gutted of its core.

Although the NCAA transfer portal's 15-day window doesn't open until April 7, junior guard Jackson Shelstad and junior forward Kwame Evans Jr. plan to enter their names, according to Joe Tipton of On3. Not to mention, center Nate Bittle has run out of college eligibility and will enter his name in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dec 28, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the court for early warmups before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

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Shelstad will also seek a medical redshirt after an injury-plagued season with the Ducks. He broke his right hand one month before the start of the season. After missing the season opener, the 6-1, 170-pound talent would return for the next 12 games before hurting the same shooting hand again on Dec. 28, 2025.

This injury to his dominant hand included ligament damage, putting an end to Shelstad's season before the start of Big Ten Conference play. He finished with averages of 15.6 points per game on a shooting split of 39.1 field goal percent, 31.4 three-point percent, and 84.6 free throw percent. That's to go along with 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Shelstad's absence obviously hurt Oregon's chances of any sort of success, as he provided stability at the point guard position and scoring on all three levels. Oregon finished with a disastrous 12-20 overall record and 5-15 in Big Ten competition. That placed coach Dana Altman's team in 16th place out of the 18 programs in the Big Ten standings.

According to 247Sports' transfer rankings, Shelstad is the No. 1 player currently available in the portal. Here are three schools that the West Linn, Oregon, native could end up landing at, including one in the Pacific Northwest and two Big Ten programs in Southern California.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs coach Mark Few, a 1987 graduate of the University of Oregon, isn't leaving Spokane, Washington, to make that clear.

When he made the national championship in 2017 and 2021, Few implemented a two-point guard starting lineup. He's raved about Shelstad in the past. Putting him together with freshman guard Mario Saint-Supery, if the Spaniard does indeed return and doesn't go the professional route, would make for a dangerous backcourt combo.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA Bruins

Along with the Zags, the UCLA Bruins under coach Mick Cronin were in Shelstad's top-3 choices coming out of the 2023 high school recruiting class.

After being knocked out of the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, guards Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark's collegiate tenures have come to a close. That opens up the door for Shelstad to be paired up with sophomore guard Trent Perry, who made a massive leap from his freshman season.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

USC Trojans

USC Trojans coach Eric Musselman is bringing in a loaded frontcourt from the 2026 recruiting class with five-star forward Christian Collins from Playa Del Ray, California, as well as twin brothers in four-star forward Darius Ratliff and four-star center Adonis Ratliff from White Plains, New York. All three were named McDonald's All-Americans.

That's an intriguing combination of players to compete for a national championship with, while improving Shelstad's 2027 NBA Draft stock.