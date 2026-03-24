One Big Reason Why Emmanuel Pregnon Might Move Up NFL Draft Boards

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, analysts across the college and professional football continue to drum up praise for outgoing Oregon Duck safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Kenyon Sadiq as the top prospects of the squad.

However, interior offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon continues to creep up draft boards not only due to the need across the league for more linemen, but also because of his consistent work for the Duck in the 2025-2026 season and his workout results in the post season.

Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon runs drills during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mel Kiper's Board Shows a Need for Linemen

When looking at ESPN Mel Kiper's round one NFL mock draft post free agency, there was a total of seven offensive linemen (counting all guards, centers, and tackles) projected by the draft expert for the first round of names that might be called in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23.

That number is slightly higher than average, according to lineman analyst publication Trench Warefare who studied the last 20 years of NFL Drafts and determined that the modern era of drafting typically means 5-6 offensive linemen on average get taken in the first round.

And the need for offensive linemen across the league can't be understated. On the Ducks' Pro Day, Pregnon did meet with the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks are all teams that have shown interest in Pregnon with significantly depleted interior linemen count.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) at the vertical jump station during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Emmanuel Pregnon Impressing with Workouts

Pregnon continues to help his case with major buzz coming from Oregon's Pro Day. He was one of the 15 Ducks that worked out (18 outgoing Ducks were present for interviews) an his agility particularly stood out in offensive line drills.

The momentum Pregnon continues to accrew began to pile up after an impressive NFL Combine performance.

Pregnon broke records with the best vertical jump (35 inches) among all offensive guards, the No. 2 broad jump among all the guards at 9-3. The "un-trainable" factors also stood out for Pregnon, who clocked in an impressive arm length (33 5/8 inches) and hand size (11 inches).

Potential first round NFL Draft pick Emmanuel Pregnon putting in work during offensive line drills at Oregon’s Pro Day.#GoDucks @lilycrane23 https://t.co/Uvim0FgAT7 pic.twitter.com/ExNLLPhI7k — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) March 17, 2026

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the Field, Emmanuel Pregnon Brought Consistency

With rumblings about Oregon tackle Isaiah World's draft stock dipping due to his inconsistency on the exterior for the Ducks as well as a postseason injury, Pregnon proved the opposite with his performance throughout the 2025-2026 season. In fact, Pregnon beat out every other interior lineman in the country playing last season with pass-blocking and run-blocking grades over an 85 according to Pro Football Focus' numbers.

The AP All-American first team selection (in fact, he picked up honors from four of the five NCAA approved outlets for his sole year with the Ducks) clocked in the second-most snaps on the line with 910 total on the season. Pregnon also only allowed one sack and five pressures throughout 445 pass-block scenarios.

#Oregon OG Emmanuel Pregnon should comfortably slot into the 1st round in April.



Super well-rounded with good size, athleticism, and explosive power. Was the lifeblood of the Oregon OL this year and will be a huge addition to someone’s O-Line. pic.twitter.com/ZiAIHTfEfG — Andy (@AndyyNFL) March 20, 2026

When looking at Pregnon's tape with the Ducks, his aggression, skill, and sheer size continues to push the narrative that maybe the USC transfer will continue to climb up the ranks as the draft peeks around the corner.