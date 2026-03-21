How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas Live in the NCAA Tournament
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The No. 8-seeded Oregon Ducks women's basketball team has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where the Ducks will face off against the No. 1 seed in Regional 3, the Texas Longhorns.
Oregon defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 70-60 in order to stay alive in March Madness, and Texas dominated Missouri State in the first round winning 87-45. Now, the Ducks and the Longhorns are scheduled to meet on Sunday, March 22, with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
How to Watch Oregon vs. Texas in NCAA Tournament
When: 3 p.m. PT (Sunday, March 22)
Where: Austin, Texas
TV: ESPN
Radio: Oregon Sports Network
The top four seeds in every regional host the first two rounds of the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament, and with Texas being a No. 1 seed, the Longhorns will host the Oregon Ducks on their home court on Sunday.
Oregon Ducks vs. Texas Longhorns Betting Odds
Oregon is already playing on the road against Texas, and Longhorns are heavily favored to beat the Ducks, according to the latest betting odds.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the spread at 26.5 points in Texas' favor. With Oregon sitting at +26.5 before tip off, the Ducks' moneyline odds are currently -100,000. The over/under points total sits at 136.5 points.
ESPN Analytics gives Texas a 95-percent chance to beat Oregon, giving Ducks coach Kelly Graves and his team only a five-percent chance of taking down the Longhorns. It's called March Madness for a reason, though.
Kelly Graves on Oregon vs. Texas Matchup
After the Ducks beat Virginia Tech in the first round, Graves was asked about a potential matchup with Texas:
"I’ve watched some games but not intently. They’re a one seed for a reason. They’re going to be very good. They have some weaknesses and anytime you play somebody, you try to exploit this best you can. But I haven’t really thought that far ahead. I do know this. We better be able to defend on Sunday or we’re in big trouble," said Graves.
Texas Longhorns' Explosive Offense
The Longhorns earned the No. 1 seed for good reason, and the Ducks can expect to have their hands full when trying to slow down the Texas offense. Can Oregon contain Texas forward Madison Booker, who averages 18.7 points per game and 6.7 rebounds?
Texas currently boasts one of the largest point differentials in the country with an average margin of victory of 28.7 points for the Longhorns over their opponents. Only UConn and LSU have higher point differentials.
In addition, Texas is one of the best shooting teams in the country with total shooting percentage of 50 percent for the whole team, good for the No. 5 ranking in the entire country. Ahead of the Longhorns in team field goad percentage are UConn, UCLA, LSU, and South Carolina.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.