Texas Emerges as Oregon's Competition to Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit

Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry and the program currently have one offensive line commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. The program is making a push to add to that total.

One Oregon target is three-star offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa, who recently listed the Ducks toward the top of his list, but the Texas Longhorns are emerging as a threat to land him.

Oregon Ducks’ Pursuit of Offensive Line Recruit Lucas Rhoa

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Rhoa is considered a consensus top-100 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 82 player in the state of California.

Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael is the only Oregon commit on the offensive line at the moment. Adding an interior lineman would boost the Ducks’ class, although Rhoa is also an experienced offensive tackle and can move around on the line.

New offensive line coach A'lique Terry runs between drills during the first practice of spring for Oregon football Thursday March 16, 2023. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 04 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rhoa scheduled an official visit with the Ducks for May 29-31. According to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Oregon is one of two teams standing out in his recruitment.

“One of the best things I saw out of any school is one of their incoming freshmen offensive linemen (Tommy Tofi), who’s an early enrollee, has his own personal coach (Ryan Walk) going through and sitting at meetings with him and helping him learn to take notes,” Rhoa told Gorney. “That just shows they really do care and they’re focused on development.”

In addition to Terry and Walk, the Ducks put a lot of focus on the offensive line and have other staff members, like Mike Cavanaugh, who are able to work on developing individual players. According to Gorney, that’s something that is appealing to Rhoa.

Oregon’s Recruiting Competition

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive coordinator Kyle Flood during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman named the Longhorns as the other top team in his recruitment. While Rhoa's set to visit Eugene at the end of May, he is scheduled to go to Texas for an official visit the weekend of June 19-21.

Not only are the Ducks consistently considered one of the best units in the nation, but they send offensive linemen to the NFL Draft year after year. On the other hand, the Longhorns are retooling with talent ahead of the 2026 season.

Kyle Flood is both the offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator at Texas, and a lead recruiter in the Longhorns’ efforts to land Rhoa.

Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr., left, runs drills with Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flood has also coached offensive linemen to become NFL Draft selections. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks highlighted the recent Longhorns linemen selected, being the No. 9 pick in 2025. Terry’s recent NFL Draft success stories at Oregon include two selections in 2026 and Josh Conerly Jr. going in the 2025 first round.

Programs, such as the UCLA Bruins, the USC Trojans, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the California Golden Bears and the Florida Gators were all battling for Rhoa. The Bruins are still in the mix and are expected to secure an official visit. The Nittany Lions and the Bears are hashing it out to secure the fourth visit, per Gorney.

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