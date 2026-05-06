Texas Emerges as Oregon's Competition to Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit
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Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A’lique Terry and the program currently have one offensive line commitment in the 2027 recruiting class. The program is making a push to add to that total.
One Oregon target is three-star offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa, who recently listed the Ducks toward the top of his list, but the Texas Longhorns are emerging as a threat to land him.
Oregon Ducks’ Pursuit of Offensive Line Recruit Lucas Rhoa
Rhoa is considered a consensus top-100 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 recruiting class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 82 player in the state of California.
Three-star offensive tackle Avery Michael is the only Oregon commit on the offensive line at the moment. Adding an interior lineman would boost the Ducks’ class, although Rhoa is also an experienced offensive tackle and can move around on the line.
Rhoa scheduled an official visit with the Ducks for May 29-31. According to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Oregon is one of two teams standing out in his recruitment.
“One of the best things I saw out of any school is one of their incoming freshmen offensive linemen (Tommy Tofi), who’s an early enrollee, has his own personal coach (Ryan Walk) going through and sitting at meetings with him and helping him learn to take notes,” Rhoa told Gorney. “That just shows they really do care and they’re focused on development.”
In addition to Terry and Walk, the Ducks put a lot of focus on the offensive line and have other staff members, like Mike Cavanaugh, who are able to work on developing individual players. According to Gorney, that’s something that is appealing to Rhoa.
Oregon’s Recruiting Competition
The 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman named the Longhorns as the other top team in his recruitment. While Rhoa's set to visit Eugene at the end of May, he is scheduled to go to Texas for an official visit the weekend of June 19-21.
Not only are the Ducks consistently considered one of the best units in the nation, but they send offensive linemen to the NFL Draft year after year. On the other hand, the Longhorns are retooling with talent ahead of the 2026 season.
Kyle Flood is both the offensive line coach and the offensive coordinator at Texas, and a lead recruiter in the Longhorns’ efforts to land Rhoa.
Flood has also coached offensive linemen to become NFL Draft selections. Offensive tackle Kelvin Banks highlighted the recent Longhorns linemen selected, being the No. 9 pick in 2025. Terry’s recent NFL Draft success stories at Oregon include two selections in 2026 and Josh Conerly Jr. going in the 2025 first round.
Programs, such as the UCLA Bruins, the USC Trojans, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, the California Golden Bears and the Florida Gators were all battling for Rhoa. The Bruins are still in the mix and are expected to secure an official visit. The Nittany Lions and the Bears are hashing it out to secure the fourth visit, per Gorney.
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23