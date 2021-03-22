BasketballFootballHistorySI.com
WATCH: Will Richardson Previews Iowa

Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson speaks on the second round matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Author:
Publish date:

The Oregon Ducks were scheduled to play the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 20, but the game was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.

Will Richardson brings some notable experience to the table, having faced the Hawkeyes in the 2K Empire Classic during the 2018-2019 season, a game Oregon lost 77-69. The Ducks advanced to the second round without stepping on the court and have gone more than a week since competing against another team. 

WATCH: Dana Altman Previews Iowa Matchup

