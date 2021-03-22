WATCH: Oregon Ducks Head Coach Dana Altman Previews Iowa Matchup

Oregon Head Coach Dana Altman previews the Ducks upcoming matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Oregon Ducks were scheduled to play the VCU Rams in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 20, but the game was ruled a no contest due to COVID-19 protocols within the VCU program.

The Ducks advanced to the second round without stepping on the court and have gone more than a week since competing against another team. Oregon will face Iowa at 9:10 a.m. PST on CBS.

