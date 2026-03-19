Nebraska Facilities Are Suddenly Stealing Spotlight From Oregon

With a massive crane overlooking Autzen Stadium, the clanking of construction crews, and barriers bordering Martin Luther King Boulevard, the development of the "2.MO" Hatfield-Dowlin indoor football complex continues for its' unveil in 2027.

The soon-to-be operational 170,000 square foot build will be one of the largest and most luxurious indoor football facilities in the nation, with 140,000 square feet dedicated to the new facility itself and 30,000 square feet connecting the indoor facility to the already existing architecture on the football campus.

A rendered shot of the new "2.MO" practice facility of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | University of Oregon

George Kittle and Friends Talk Oregon Duck Facilities

In a recent episode of "Kittle Things" the podcast featuring San Fransisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle, the husband and wife duo invited on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast crew of former NFL athletes Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

During the show, the topic of best college facilities in the nation arose, to which Claire Kittle asked Lewan and Compton about their time visiting the Ducks. The two podcasters visited Eugene, Oregon once in the 2025 offseason during the week of April 7 and recorded a podcast with coach Dan Lanning regarding a tour of the facilities on April 9.

"Is that the best facility you've been in, you think?" asked Claire Kittle. "Because I remember, like, growing up, Oregon was like the place to be. All the jerseys were the sickest."

Construction is underway on July 9, 2025, near Autzen Stadium to expand the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex by adding an indoor practice facility to primarily serve University of Oregon football players. | Hannarose McGuinness/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska vs. Oregon: A Race for the Best Facilities

Compton, who played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers at linebacker from 2008-2012, gave a fairly predictable answer to Kittle's question.

"Look, I'm biased but I also think it's not close," Compton said. "It's close, like, other schools have great facilities. I just think the best facility we have been in is Nebraska."

To be fair to Compton, the Osborne Legacy Complex at the University of Nebraska, named after famed coach Tom Osborne, does provide an impressive 315,000 square foot worth of amenities at a $165 million price tag according to Yahoo Sports.

"Nebraska does have the newest facility that we've been to so far," Lewan replied. "And I would agree. Like, Nebraska at this point - what I've seen is the best. I know Oregon is doing like either a $250 [million] or a $500 million dollar renovation right now. So when that's done, you're gonna have to - we'll probably be like, 'yeah Oregon'."

A bench cut from salvaged old growth timber overlooks the new Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the west side of the reworked north berm of Oregon's Autzen Stadium on Tuesday, August 27, 2013. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Looks To Rival The Nation

To the chagrin of the Cornhuskers, the Ducks are sparing no expensive for this donor-funded new facility, which will be topped off by a dome made of Northwest-sourced timber.

"The connector features an expanded weight room and players’ lounge to provide dedicated spaces for student-athletes to prepare for games. Large windows would open from the players’ lounge to the practice field. Additional doors would open from the lounge to an exterior terrace, creating a flexible multipurpose space where the team could study and gather or host special events," the University said in their online post about the construction.

"You'll have to go back and test it out. Make sure," Claire Kittle said.

"Yeah," Lewan said. "We'll be back as much as possible."

"There's so much money out there in Oregon," Compton added.

As it appears the Bussin' With the Boys podcast still has a strong relationship with Lanning, it's likely both Lewan and Compton will board the plane for Eugene whenever the "2.MO" facility opens it's retractable doors.