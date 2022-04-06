Kepnang joins Isaac Johnson as the second Oregon center to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

The dreaded transfer portal roster churn has kicked it up a notch now that the Men’s NCAA Tournament has concluded, and the second domino to fall for the Ducks was sophomore center Franck Kepnang.

Playing in 35 games this season, Kepnang averaged 4.7 points and 3.1 rebounds a game, providing energy and hustle off the bench in relief of N’faly Dante. Kepnang also established himself as a Duck fan favorite during his time in Eugene, leaving his passion on the court every game he played.

Franck Kepnang vs. Washington Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

Now that he'll be moving on from the program, the prospective 2021-22 Men’s Basketball lineup continues to look increasingly different than last season. With guard Jacob Young exhausting eligibility and Eric Williams Jr. entering the transfer portal, fellow big man Isaac Johnson also announced his intention to transfer in late March.

The team is already in the midst of a substantial roster overhaul. While we await Will Richardson's decision for next season, it’s worth examining the impact Kepnang’s transfer will have on Oregon going forward.

Oregon’s center depth has now dramatically decreased, as Dante and Nathan Bittle are poised to be the only two returning at the position. Dante will likely remain the starter at the beginning of the season, and Bittle could see an expanded role with Kepnang looking for greener pastures.

Kepnang’s transfer also means the departure of Oregon’s leading shot blocker, as Kepnang had 42 on the season, nine more than Dante who was in second place with 33.

Franck Kepnang Scott Boldt/Ducks Digest

One thing is made clear by Johnson and Kepnang entering the transfer portal; incoming freshman 5-star center Kel’el Ware seems to have the inside line to playing time, and understandably so considering he’s the fourth highest-rated recruit in Oregon Men’s Basketball history. The impact of Ware's addition to Oregon’s front court can’t be overstated, and it makes the futures of both Dante and Bittle a bit more intriguing, specifically with regard to what their roles will be going forward.

Kepnang’s departure will be a blow to many Ducks fans, as his energy was infectious every time he stepped on the court.

Whether it was the emphatic yells after every block, or leaping for rebounds, Kepnang established himself quickly in the hearts of the Oregon faithful, and his passion will be missed.

