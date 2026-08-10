Early Betting Odds Released For Oregon Ducks vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Oregon Ducks have faced off against every team in their new conference except the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

That will end this season as the Ducks will host the Cornhuskers at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 17 for a conference matchup expected to be highlighted by one intriguing storyline: Dylan Raiola. While he might not be the starter this season, it’ll be the first time that Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola faces his former team since transferring to the Ducks this offseason.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what will be the Ducks' third conference game of the 2026 season and following tests against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and UCLA Bruins (Oct. 10), early betting odds have been released for the matchup against the Cornhuskers. Here’s a look at those betting odds.

Early Betting Odds For Ducks vs. Cornhuskers Oct. 17 Clash

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are an overwhelming 21.5-point favorite to beat Raiola’s former team on Oct. 17. The over/under for the game is also set at 51.5 points. In Raiola’s final season with the Cornhuskers, which was cut short after he suffered a broken right fibula in Nebraska’s 21-17 loss to the USC Trojans on Nov. 1, 2025, Nebraska finished with a 7-6 overall record and went 4-5 in Big Ten play.

In his two seasons as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback, Raiola threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Set to learn under starting quarterback Dante Moore for the season, Raiola looks to develop his talents before likely becoming the Ducks' starter in 2027 if he opts to stay with Oregon.

Nebraska's Schedule Before Oregon Matchup

Jul 30, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Nebraska Football head coach Matt Rhule speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before playing the Ducks on Oct. 17, Nebraska will face a non-conference slate that features home matchups against the Ohio Bobcats (Sept. 5), Bowling Green Falcons (Sept. 12), and North Dakota Fighting Hawks (Sept. 19).

In Big Ten play, before the trip to Autzen, Nebraska will face the new-look Michigan State Spartans and coach Pat Fitzgerald on Sept. 26 in East Lansing. The Cornhuskers will also face the Maryland Terrapins (Oct. 3) and Indiana Hoosiers (Oct. 10) in Lincoln.

Under new starting quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from the UNLV Rebels, the Cornhuskers would like to have at least one loss when they enter a hostile environment in Eugene on Oct. 17. In his two seasons with the Virginia Cavaliers and one with UNLV, Colandrea threw for 7,452 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a 63.8 completion percentage.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates after the game against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cornhuskers and Ducks have met eight total times, with Nebraska leading the series 6-2. The last meeting between the two programs came in 2017 in Eugene, a game that the Ducks won 42-35. Matt Rhule is set to enter his fourth season as the coach of the Cornhuskers, in which he has recorded a 19-19 overall record and gone 10-17 in Big Ten play.

The pressure is definitely on Rhule to put together a quality season for the Cornhuskers, and a signature upset win over the Ducks could help him keep his job at Nebraska. Rhule has yet to earn a top-25 win during his time at Nebraska.

Oregon's Recent Dominance Against Big Ten Opponents

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks look to continue their winning streak against the Cornhuskers and maintain their dominance against Big Ten opponents. Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the only two teams the Ducks don’t have a winning record against are the Ohio State Buckeyes and Indiana Hoosiers.

The Ducks have also only lost one game in Big Ten play, which came last season against the Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium, a game that Indiana won 30-20 in Eugene before beating Oregon again 56-22 in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl en route to their national championship win.

It's been a different story for the Ducks compared to their other former Pac-12 rivals, the Washington Huskies, USC Trojans, and UCLA Bruins, who at times have struggled to find their footing in the new landscape of the Big Ten.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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