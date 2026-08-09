Dylan Raiola’s Backup Comments Speak Volumes About Transfer-Era College Football

When it comes to the headlines associated with Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola coming out of Oregon Ducks media day, subjects like Raiola's departure from the Cornhuskers and adapting to Oregon's playbook cause a lot of buzz.

However, there's a few statements Raiola made about backing up quarterback Dante Moore that doesn't only show his mentality as a player entering his next chapter at Oregon, but speaks to the state of college football at large.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola throws a pass during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Dylan Raiola Brings As A Backup

Progressing through the 2026 off-season, details continued to emerge about Raiola's recruitment to Oregon, including Raiola entering a commitment with the knowledge that if Moore was to return, he'd assume the No. 2 position.

For a former five-star high school recruit and Big Ten program starter, stepping back from the headline job is a deliberate choice for a talent like Raiola, who made a solid impression during Oregon's spring game with a first-half 76-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Evan Stewart and a game-high 146 passing yards, completing 7 of 13 passes during what coach Dan Lanning called "vanilla" play-calling by offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

When asked about that decision and what Raiola brings as Moore's backup, Raiola pointed to his presence as not only a depth piece in a nationally-envied talented room, but also as a motivator.

“I just think I can bring my best every day, and always believe my best is enough for anyone," Raiola said. "And my job is to push the room, push the team, and help support Dante achieve his goal because I know in the long run that's my goal. So, if we can get him there and I can get myself there. It'll be accomplished for sure.”

Oct 25, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team onto the field before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore Model

Of course, Oregon is no stranger to stacking talent in the quarterback room to prepare for future seasons and develop talent, as they just did a similar process with Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Moore during the 2024 season. Moore, who was originally committed to the Ducks before spending his freshman season as the UCLA starter, took a 2023 season with 1,610 passing yards and a 53.5 percent accuracy on the year to a backup year behind Gabriel.

After developing under Gabriel, Moore clocked in a college career high 3,565 yards and 71.8 percent passing accuracy that not only made him a potential first round NFL Draft pick for 2026 (which he decided to forgo), but elevated him to one of the most anticipated quarterbacks entering the 2026 season.

With Raiola following a similar model after a freshman season clocking in 2,819 passing yards and 67.1 percent accuracy in 2024 followed by a progressively improved sophomore season of 72.4 percent accuracy in the passing game with 2,000 yards in the air which was cut short due to injury, the now-junior's hope is to learn and improve for a potential 2027 starting job with the Ducks.

Which begs the question is the Raiola and Moore model the way highly-rated quarterbacks out of high school should model their careers? Does starting at a quarterback-hungry program as a true freshman, then transferring to become a backup, then ascending to starter at that same school the way modern quarterbacks can take advantage of the current system?

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Impatience Doesn't Yield Results

One trend for quarterbacks is to transition to another program year after year to gain more playing time. It's hard not to argue there's an element of impatience to that process compared to Raiola and Moore's, which Raiola also addressed.

“I think everybody wants everything now, and you asked the question about when's the last time I even started," Raiola said at the Ducks' media day. “So, to be able to not just sit back, like watch and learn from a guy that does it at a high level, and not to mention we have other guys in the room that also participate in the growth as a unit.”

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