Dylan Raiola’s Backup Comments Speak Volumes About Transfer-Era College Football
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When it comes to the headlines associated with Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola coming out of Oregon Ducks media day, subjects like Raiola's departure from the Cornhuskers and adapting to Oregon's playbook cause a lot of buzz.
However, there's a few statements Raiola made about backing up quarterback Dante Moore that doesn't only show his mentality as a player entering his next chapter at Oregon, but speaks to the state of college football at large.
What Dylan Raiola Brings As A Backup
Progressing through the 2026 off-season, details continued to emerge about Raiola's recruitment to Oregon, including Raiola entering a commitment with the knowledge that if Moore was to return, he'd assume the No. 2 position.
For a former five-star high school recruit and Big Ten program starter, stepping back from the headline job is a deliberate choice for a talent like Raiola, who made a solid impression during Oregon's spring game with a first-half 76-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Evan Stewart and a game-high 146 passing yards, completing 7 of 13 passes during what coach Dan Lanning called "vanilla" play-calling by offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.
When asked about that decision and what Raiola brings as Moore's backup, Raiola pointed to his presence as not only a depth piece in a nationally-envied talented room, but also as a motivator.
“I just think I can bring my best every day, and always believe my best is enough for anyone," Raiola said. "And my job is to push the room, push the team, and help support Dante achieve his goal because I know in the long run that's my goal. So, if we can get him there and I can get myself there. It'll be accomplished for sure.”
The Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore Model
Of course, Oregon is no stranger to stacking talent in the quarterback room to prepare for future seasons and develop talent, as they just did a similar process with Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Moore during the 2024 season. Moore, who was originally committed to the Ducks before spending his freshman season as the UCLA starter, took a 2023 season with 1,610 passing yards and a 53.5 percent accuracy on the year to a backup year behind Gabriel.
After developing under Gabriel, Moore clocked in a college career high 3,565 yards and 71.8 percent passing accuracy that not only made him a potential first round NFL Draft pick for 2026 (which he decided to forgo), but elevated him to one of the most anticipated quarterbacks entering the 2026 season.
With Raiola following a similar model after a freshman season clocking in 2,819 passing yards and 67.1 percent accuracy in 2024 followed by a progressively improved sophomore season of 72.4 percent accuracy in the passing game with 2,000 yards in the air which was cut short due to injury, the now-junior's hope is to learn and improve for a potential 2027 starting job with the Ducks.
Which begs the question is the Raiola and Moore model the way highly-rated quarterbacks out of high school should model their careers? Does starting at a quarterback-hungry program as a true freshman, then transferring to become a backup, then ascending to starter at that same school the way modern quarterbacks can take advantage of the current system?
Impatience Doesn't Yield Results
One trend for quarterbacks is to transition to another program year after year to gain more playing time. It's hard not to argue there's an element of impatience to that process compared to Raiola and Moore's, which Raiola also addressed.
“I think everybody wants everything now, and you asked the question about when's the last time I even started," Raiola said at the Ducks' media day. “So, to be able to not just sit back, like watch and learn from a guy that does it at a high level, and not to mention we have other guys in the room that also participate in the growth as a unit.”
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.