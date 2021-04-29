FootballBasketballRecruitingPro Ducks
2021 NFL Draft Outlook for Oregon's Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir

Graham and Lenoir continue Oregon's list of promising 2021 NFL Draft prospects.
We're continuing our 2021 NFL Draft outlook series on Ducks Digest, this time with a pair of Oregon cornerbacks. 

Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham both came to Oregon as 4-star recruits in the 2017 class. 

Graham was thrown right into the fire as a freshman and developed into one of the premier cornerbacks in the Pac-12. 

Final career stats (40 games)

  • 182 total tackles
  • 10.5 tackles for loss
  • 8 interceptions
  • 40 passes defended
  • 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery  

Graham was named to PFF's All-Pac-12 second team in 2019 and was named a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention by coaches. 

Lenoir took a little bit longer to find the field in Eugene, but became one of the more athletic defenders to roam the secondary on the West Coast. 

Final career stats (47 games)

  • 154 total tackles
  • 4 tackles for loss
  • 6 interceptions
  • 27 passes defended
  • 2 forced fumbles
  • 1 fumble recovery

The cornerback was named to the AP Pac-12 All-Conference second team as well as the coaches Pac-12 All-Conference second team.

2021 NFL Draft Outlook for Oregon's Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir

