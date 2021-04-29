2021 NFL Draft Outlook for Oregon's Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir
We're continuing our 2021 NFL Draft outlook series on Ducks Digest, this time with a pair of Oregon cornerbacks.
Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham both came to Oregon as 4-star recruits in the 2017 class.
Graham was thrown right into the fire as a freshman and developed into one of the premier cornerbacks in the Pac-12.
- 182 total tackles
- 10.5 tackles for loss
- 8 interceptions
- 40 passes defended
- 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery
Graham was named to PFF's All-Pac-12 second team in 2019 and was named a Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention by coaches.
Lenoir took a little bit longer to find the field in Eugene, but became one of the more athletic defenders to roam the secondary on the West Coast.
- 154 total tackles
- 4 tackles for loss
- 6 interceptions
- 27 passes defended
- 2 forced fumbles
- 1 fumble recovery
The cornerback was named to the AP Pac-12 All-Conference second team as well as the coaches Pac-12 All-Conference second team.
