Former Washington Husky Jabbar Muhammad 'Dreamed Of' Playing For Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks’ cup runneth over at cornerback heading into the 2024 season. Ducks fans are no stranger to Jabbar Muhammad, a 5-foot-10, 183-pound cornerback, who played for the Washington Huskies last season. It will be all eyes on Muhammad on Saturday in Oregon’s spring football game, in his first chance to play in a Duck uniform.
Experience
Muhammad started his college career with Oklahoma, on to Washington and now comes to Oregon with one year of eligibility remaining. Over three seasons with the Cowboys, Muhammad recorded 74 tackles, and 1 INT. Following the 2022 season, he entered the transfer portal and signed with the Huskies.
While his time with the Huskies was just one season, he made his mark against Pac-12 competition. Muhammad started in all 15 games played for the Huskies. Post season honors include a second-team All-Pac-12. He was second in the Pac-12 in passes defended with 20. His stat sheet reflected 46 total tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and two sacks.
Strengths
Film study of this highly-rated defensive back reveals a cornerback with an eye for the football. In addition, he has the physical ability to defend against bigger opponents, demonstrating his tackling ability.
In 2023, PFF gave Muhammad a PFF coverage grade of 77.7. To put that number into perspective, Oregon’s best cornerback, Khyree Jackson, scored a 77.4 last year. Now that Jackson is headed to the NFL, Muhammad looks to be the Ducks No. 1 CB in 2024.
In addition, On3’s Transfer Portal Player rankings in 2024 have Muhammad as the No. 12 ranked player in the transfer portal this offseason and the No. 1 cornerback. Score for coach Dan Lanning!
Quotable
“Being a kid, everybody dreams of coming to Oregon,” Muhammad said in his first availability with reporters in Eugene. “… When I got into the portal, obviously I got in contract with the coaches (at Oregon). They talked about what they could do for me here. What they have building here, it is something that attracted me.”
“They say it gets rowdy in here,” Muhammad added he can’t wait to play in Autzen Stadium.
A former Husky or not, Muhammad is all in on the Ducks. A new face and rising star in the Oregon cornerbacks room, Muhammad is building chemistry with his new teammates and enjoying the competition.