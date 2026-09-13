Oregon Ducks' Lowest AP Top 25 Poll Ranking Since Dan Lanning's First Year

The then-ranked No. 6 Oregon Ducks suffered the largest upset of the weekend, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 39-31 on the road, and the score might mislead some into thinking that Oklahoma State did not control the game.

The Ducks took advantage of timely turnovers, but the Oregon offense and defense were outplayed by the Cowboys for what felt like all four quarters. With such an upset loss, the Ducks tumbled down to No. 21 overall in the AP Top 25 Poll. Oklahoma State remains unranked, interestingly.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center left, and Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris approach to shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether or not Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his squad stay ranked at all was a question for the Ducks heading into Sunday. The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines started the season at No. 16 and were dropped out of the top 25 entirely by AP voters after a narrow and controversial win over Western Michigan. Oregon fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after a close win over Boise State, and the loss to Oklahoma State moves the Ducks farther down the rankings.

While Oregon's loss is certainly a major storyline after week 2, especially considering the lofty preseason expectations placed upon the Ducks, the latest AP Poll saw some major shuffling.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 2

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Miami

6. Ohio State

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. USC

13. Texas Tech

14. Penn State

15. Tennessee

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. Oregon

22. Houston

23. Louisville

24. Oklahoma

25. Virginia

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest AP Poll Questions

With No. 6 Ohio State's loss to No. 1 Texas, the Buckeyes arguably have the best loss in the country while the Longhorns own the best win in all of college football. It was enough to propel the Longhorns to the No. 1 spot, but did Ohio State deserve to fall outside of the top five?

Meanwhile, Michigan re-entered the rankings after a brief one week hiatus. Do coach Kyle Whittingham and his team deserve to be back inside the top 20 after upsetting Oklahoma?

As for the Sooners, does No. 24 behind Oregon make sense?

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) gestures to the crowds during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon suffered the biggest drop of any ranked team, but the Washington Huskies fell out of the AP Poll entirely on Sunday.

Oklahoma State is not yet ranked, but the Cowboys received the fourth-most votes of any team not inside the top 25, placing Oklahoma State at an effective ranking of No. 29 in the nation. As for Washington, the Huskies are the first team outside of the AP Top 25.

After the starting the season as the No. 2 preseason team behind only Ohio State, Oregon is in fact the lowest-ranked Big Ten team in the AP Poll.

AP Top 25 Poll Projection

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Oklahoma State

21. Washington

22. Iowa

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Oregon

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