Oklahoma State Trolls Oregon Ducks With After Historic Upset

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks were stunned in Stillwater, Oklahoma, by an unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys team, 39-31. As quarterback Dante Moore and coach Dan Lanning walked off the field with security, the Cowboys fans stormed the field to celebrate... and took down the goal post.

It was Cowboys coach Eric Morris' home debut in the orange-filled Boone Pickens Stadium and he was visibly emotional and tearful after the upset.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads the Ducks onto the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Ducks, it’s a crushing defeat that raises larger questions about costly penalties, offensive line struggles, weak run defense, dropped passes and the growing pains of two new coordinators. The issues were widespread and the search for answers will dominate the conversation all week in Eugene.

To add insult to injury, the Cowboys blasted Oregon’s signature song, “Shout,” over the stadium speakers as fans celebrated Oklahoma State’s 31st consecutive home-opening victory, the longest active streak in college football.

A song synonymous with the Ducks’ fourth-quarter tradition at Autzen Stadium became the soundtrack to their defeat in Stillwater. The choice is an obvious jab at Oregon, who melted under the pressure of the game and triple digits temperature.

Oklahoma State beat Oregon and stole their song



SHOUT is LOUD pic.twitter.com/27ulY7TWHh — Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BFWshow) September 12, 2026

"We have to evaluate everything we're doing. On the same note a lot of what we're doing is the same thing that's had success the last few years. So it's not like you throw stuff in the trash. Figure out where are the holes, patch the holes, fix them and attack them," Lanning said after the game.

Historical Loss For Oregon

Some of the notable streaks that were broken:

• Oregon's 41-game winning streak against unranked opponents snapped.

• Dan Lanning’s 34–0 record against unranked opponents ended, marking his first loss to an unranked team at Oregon.

• 12-game road winning streak snapped, ending the nation’s longest active streak. Oregon’s previous road loss came at Washington on Oct. 14, 2023.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks on the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• 16-game September winning streak snapped.

• 22-game winning streak when scoring at least 30 points snapped, as Oregon scored 31 in the loss.

• Seven-game winning streak in daytime games snapped.

• Three straight seasons with a 2-0 start ended, with Oregon falling to 1–1.

• Two-game winning streak against Oklahoma State ended, giving the Cowboys their first victory in the series.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) runs with the ball as Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu (7) chases during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The statistics tell the story.

Oklahoma State outgained Oregon 554–281 in total yards in the Cowboys’ win, rushing for 237 yards while holding the Ducks to just 90.

The Cowboys finished with 25 first downs compared to Oregon’s 12. Oregon also went 0-for-3 on fourth down and committed seven penalties for 66 yards. This is on the heels of a 10-penalty performance in Oregon's week one win over Boise State.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore completed 14 of 29 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He was without one of his top targets in tight end Jamari Johnson, who was announced as OUT just before the game with an undisclosed injury.

Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. led the Ducks with 74 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Jordon Davison added 23 yards and a touchdown.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns despite two interceptions, adding 109 rushing yards and another touchdown. Running back Caleb Hawkins contributed 110 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Cowboys averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Will Oregon fall out of the AP Top-25 Poll?

Next up for the Ducks, is a quick turnaround as Oregon hosts Portland State in Autzen Stadium on Friday, Sept. 18.

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