Biggest Winners and Losers in AP Top 25 Poll Release

Following their narrow 34-27 victory over the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Autzen Stadium, then-ranked No. 2 Oregon Ducks have fallen four spots in the AP Top 25 Week 1 rankings to No. 6 in the poll.

It’s not the result many Oregon fans hoped for entering Week 2’s road matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. Entering their season opener against the Broncos, the Ducks were 24.5-point favorites over Boise State, per DraftKings Sportsbook’s betting odds.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks trailed by as many as 10 points in their season opener over the Broncos, and it wasn’t until the second half that Oregon found a consistent rhythm on offense. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore led the charge, throwing for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-37 passing.

Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan also put on a show in the season opener, finishing with six receptions for 150 yards and one touchdown. With preparations for their first road matchup of the season against Oklahoma State underway, here’s a look at the biggest winners and losers in the updated AP Top 25 rankings.

Full AP Top 25 Rankings Week 2

Ohio State Georgia Notre dame Texas Indiana Oregon Miami LSU Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Texas Tech USC BYU Penn State SMU Tennessee Washington Utah Iowa Houston Missouri Louisville Virginia

Biggest Losers in AP Top 25 Week 2 Rankings

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood celebrates the 13-12 win over Western Michigan on a Hail Mary at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Among the most notable moves in the AP Top 25 was the Michigan Wolverines' fall from No. 16 to unranked after their controversial 13-12 home win over the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday. Much of the college football world is still in an uproar over Michigan’s victory after their converted second Hail Mary attempt, when a second was added back on the clock.

Teams that also took big hits to their rankings, along with the Ducks and Wolverines, were the No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies and No. 19 Washington Huskies, who dropped two spots despite their Week 1 wins.

Biggest Winners in AP Top 25 Week 2 Rankings

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Phillip Wright III (15) and safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) react to a touchdown against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest winner in the Week 2 rankings goes to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, who opened the season in style with a dominating 51-10 win over the Clemson Tigers. LSU jumped three spots to No. 8 and received five first-place votes following their dominating victory over Clemson on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

In the win, LSU's starting quarterback threw for 230 yards and one touchdown and had 113 yards and two scores on the ground. LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU, also had an impressive debut, recording seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

What’s Next For Oregon Ducks?

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now No. 6 in the AP Top 25 rankings, the Ducks will look to improve with a dominant road win against quarterback Drew Mestemaker and Oklahoma State, who are coming off a 24-10 road loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The kickoff from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

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