AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After More Chaos and Upsets

With the No. 1 Texas Longhorns losing to the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry as well as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks being upset by the No. 21 UCLA Bruins, Saturday's slate of college football was one of the more action-packed of the season so far.

As a result, the AP Top 25 Poll will undoubtedly see some shuffling. The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs can expect to claim the top spot in the country, but how far will Texas drop after losing to a rival on a neutral field? On the other hand, will Oregon still be ranked after picking up its second loss of the season?

Oregon Ducks mascot | Darby Winter

The No. 21 UCLA Bruins have a case to be one of the biggest risers in the newest AP Poll upon its release, but a few teams might be keeping UCLA coach Bob Chesney and company from cracking into the top 10.

Then-ranked No. 1 Texas and No. 6 Alabama both lost, but the Longhorns and the Crimson Tide could still be considered top-10 teams, leaving little room for the Bruins. Additionally, after No. 10 LSU lost to Kentucky, the Tigers are more likely to be replaced by No. 11 Texas Tech or No. 12 Utah.

Whether or not Oregon stays ranked remains to be seen, as well as the potential implications, but a team like Kentucky should be entering the top 25 after taking down LSU in overtime.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Texas

7. Alabama

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas Tech

11. Utah

12. Missouri

13. UCLA

14. Tennessee

15. Mississippi State

16. Oklahoma State

17. LSU

18. USC

19. Iowa

20. Kentucky

21. Houston

22. Boise State

23. SMU

24. Wake Forest

25. Wisconsin

Oregon Ducks Implications

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches his final kickoff bounce down the sideline as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside of his first year in Eugene, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has not had this slow of a start to a season. Consistently ranked near the top of the AP Poll, now the Ducks will have to climb their way back into the rankings if at all.

Future tests against Nebraska and Ohio State should give Lanning and company an opportunity to bounce back and make a statement for AP voters, but hopes for the College Football Playoff seem relatively bleak for now.

Concerns about replacing former offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi were seemingly well-founded, and more losses could be on the way for the current Oregon team. The Ducks were without starting quarterback Dante Moore, but the issues on the offense appeared to be deeper than the quarterback.

After Oregon's loss to Oklahoma State, some were quick to compare the Ducks to Penn State in 2025 as a number of key Nittany Lions decided to return to school for one more year instead of declaring for the NFL Draft, similar to the Ducks.

The season going completely off the rails like Penn State's did, culminating with the firing of coach James Franklin, feels unlikely. However, the disappointment may feel similar. The Nittany Lions saw the loss of players to the transfer portal as well as recruiting de-commitments once Franklin was fired, and Lanning's future in Eugene does not yet seem to be in doubt.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin answers questions from the media following the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will the Ducks have any trouble keeping this roster intact for future seasons? Or will there be any blowback on the recruiting trail for Oregon's struggles?

This article will be updated once the latest AP Poll is released on Sunday.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 5

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Alabama

7. Indiana

8. BYU

9. Ole Miss

10. LSU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Missouri

15. Tennessee

16. Florida

17. Mississippi State

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Iowa

21. UCLA

22. Houston

23. Boise State

24. SMU

25. Pittsburgh

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