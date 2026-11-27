The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) enter the final week of the regular season coming off a resounding 45-7 victory over Michigan State (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten).

For coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, it’s the second straight game limiting an opponent to seven points after dismantling Michigan 38-7 a week earlier, marking the first time the Ducks have held an opponent to fewer than 10 points in consecutive games since dropping Purdue 35-0 and No. 20 Illinois 38-9 in 2024.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman scrambles against the Oregon Ducks at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The recent performance has placed Oregon among an elite group of defenses that includes Baylor, No. 8 Indiana, No. 15 Iowa and No. 5 Texas, according to college football analyst Dave Bartoo’s scoring-efficiency metric.

Oregon Ducks Defensive Consistency

The Oregon defense has given the Ducks a fighting chance in all 10 of their FBS games this year, holding all 10 opponents below their season scoring averages. Those performances range from tamping down the potent run game of UCLA (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) to Oklahoma’s gunslinging passing attack.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei deflects a field goal attempt by Michigan State Spartans kicker Liam Boyd at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA got the best of the Ducks in its 17-15 Week 6 win, but the Oregon defense kept them in the game by limiting the Bruins’ 30.9 points-per-game offense to 17 points and its conference leading rushing attack (194.0 rushing yards per game) to 140 yards.

Oregon followed that up a week later, holding Nebraska and its 30.4 point per game offense to 16.4 points below its average in the Ducks 17-14 win.

The Ducks held their opponents under their season averages in all three of their losses. That includes holding Oklahoma State to 2.1 points below its season average in Oregon’s 39-31 loss versus a Cowboys team tied with No. 1 Georgia for third in the nation in scoring offense (41.1 points per game).

So how does Oregon stack up against the Hawkeyes, Hoosiers and Longhorns?

Oregon Ducks Versus the Elite

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips break up a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Bartoo released his rankings prior to Week 12 games, but even without the benefit of having his scoring-efficiency metric, the simple points-per-game averages of his group of five elite defenses paints a picture of the Duck’s defensive dominance.

Of the five teams, only Oregon has held each of its opponents below their season points average. Comparatively speaking, Texas has held 10 of its 11 foes under, while Baylor, Indiana and Iowa have held opponents below in nine of their 10 games. While these four teams all have produced larger scoring disparities, Lanning’s squad is the only one to hold opposing offenses below every week.

Indiana (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) is the most recent program to allow an opponent to exceed its season scoring average, when Washington (25.9 points per game) posted a thrilling 27-24 overtime win Saturday in Seattle. The Huskies now get to try to do it again vs. Oregon at Autzen Stadium this week.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones and defensive back Jamari Sharpe during the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas (9-2, 6-2 SEC) lost its chance at perfection in Week 6, yielding 27 points to Oklahoma (22.8 PPG) in a 27-24 loss to the Sooners. On Saturday, the Longhorns easily disposed of Arkansas (19.7 PPG) 45-3.

Iowa and Baylor have come the closest to matching the Ducks, but fell just short. The Hawkeyes eked past Michigan 20-19 in Week 4, but the Wolverines exceeded their 18.3 points per game average. Iowa dropped Illinois (26.1 PPG) on Saturday 34-17.

Nov 21, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Davin Stoffel scores a touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor proved that holding an opponent below their season averages doesn’t always translate to wins, losing 20-10 on Saturday to a Texas Tech team averaging 37.3 points per game. As opposed to Week 10, when Iowa State (29.2) scored 31 in a 42-31 loss to the Bears.

Bartoo’s metric identified all five defenses among the nation’s elite. But when measured against opponents’ season scoring averages, only Oregon can boast a perfect record.

These margins, however, are razor-thin and could shift by the week. But the Ducks’ defensive consistency is something that’s keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington carries the ball against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Washington already spoiled Indiana’s perfect bid and now looks to do the same to Oregon. With one more game on the regular-season slate, however, scoring averages are still subject to change, meaning Saturday’s scores could reshuffle how some of the elite defenses stack up against one another.

For Lanning’s squad, the solution is simple. Keep the Huskies off the scoreboard.

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