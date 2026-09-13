AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Oregon Ducks' Shocking Upset
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks suffered the largest upset of the weekend, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 39-31 on the road, and the score might mislead some into thinking that Oklahoma State did not control the game.
The Ducks took advantage of timely turnovers, but the Oregon offense and defense were outplayed by the Cowboys for what felt like all four quarters. With such an upset loss, how far do the Ducks fall in Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll?
Whether or not Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his squad stay ranked at all remains to be seen. The Michigan Wolverines started the season at No. 16 and were dropped out of the top 25 entirely by AP voters after a narrow and controversial win over Western Michigan. Oregon fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after a close win over Boise State, and the loss to Oklahoma State will more than likely move the Ducks outside of the top 15.
While Oregon's loss is certainly a major storyline after week 2, especially considering the lofty preseason expectations placed upon the Ducks, the latest AP Poll is going to see some major shuffling.
Might Oklahoma State enter the rankings despite losing to Tulsa in week 1?
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Indiana
5. Ohio State
6. Miami
7. LSU
8. Ole Miss
9. Texas A&M
10. Alabama
11. Texas Tech
12. USC
13. BYU
14. Michigan
15. Oklahoma
16. SMU
17. Penn State
18. Tennessee
19. Utah
20. Oklahoma State
21. Washington
22. Iowa
23. Missouri
24. Louisville
25. Oregon
Biggest AP Poll Questions
With Ohio State's loss to Texas, the Buckeyes arguably have the best loss in the country while the Longhorns own the best win in all of college football. Will it be enough to propel Texas into the top stop of the rankings? And will Ohio State drop out of the top five despite losing to a fellow top-ranked team?
Meanwhile, Michigan is likely going to re-enter the rankings after a brief one week hiatus. How high will the Wolverines are ranked remains to be seen, but coach Kyle Whittingham and his team may be back inside the top 20.
As for Oklahoma, how far do the Sooners fall? It would make sense for Michigan to leapfrog Oklahoma as the Sooners are expected to drop, but crazier things have happened in the AP Top 25 Poll.
Oregon is likely going to suffer the biggest drop of any ranked team, but which program will fall out if the Wolverines are in fact added back into the top-25 rankings? The Ducks could be on the chopping block, but falling from No. 6 to unranked after one loss might seem drastic. It's more likely that a team already ranked in the 20s falls out of the poll in order to make room for Michigan.
If Oklahoma State ends up being ranked, another team will have to drop out of the AP Poll.
After the starting the season as the No. 2 preseason team behind only Ohio State, will Oregon end up being the lowest-ranked team in the Big Ten?
Week 1 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Indiana
6. Oregon
7. Miami
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
10. Texas A&M
11. Oklahoma
12. Alabama
13. Texas Tech
14. USC
15. BYU
16. Penn State
17. SMU
18. Tennessee
19. Washington
20. Utah
21. Iowa
22. Houston
23. Missouri
24. Louisville
25. Virginia
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.