AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Oregon Ducks' Shocking Upset

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks suffered the largest upset of the weekend, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 39-31 on the road, and the score might mislead some into thinking that Oklahoma State did not control the game.

The Ducks took advantage of timely turnovers, but the Oregon offense and defense were outplayed by the Cowboys for what felt like all four quarters. With such an upset loss, how far do the Ducks fall in Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, center left, and Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris approach to shake hands as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whether or not Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his squad stay ranked at all remains to be seen. The Michigan Wolverines started the season at No. 16 and were dropped out of the top 25 entirely by AP voters after a narrow and controversial win over Western Michigan. Oregon fell from No. 2 to No. 6 after a close win over Boise State, and the loss to Oklahoma State will more than likely move the Ducks outside of the top 15.

While Oregon's loss is certainly a major storyline after week 2, especially considering the lofty preseason expectations placed upon the Ducks, the latest AP Poll is going to see some major shuffling.

Might Oklahoma State enter the rankings despite losing to Tulsa in week 1?

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Indiana

5. Ohio State

6. Miami

7. LSU

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. Texas Tech

12. USC

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma

16. SMU

17. Penn State

18. Tennessee

19. Utah

20. Oklahoma State

21. Washington

22. Iowa

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr. (7) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Biggest AP Poll Questions

With Ohio State's loss to Texas, the Buckeyes arguably have the best loss in the country while the Longhorns own the best win in all of college football. Will it be enough to propel Texas into the top stop of the rankings? And will Ohio State drop out of the top five despite losing to a fellow top-ranked team?

Meanwhile, Michigan is likely going to re-enter the rankings after a brief one week hiatus. How high will the Wolverines are ranked remains to be seen, but coach Kyle Whittingham and his team may be back inside the top 20.

As for Oklahoma, how far do the Sooners fall? It would make sense for Michigan to leapfrog Oklahoma as the Sooners are expected to drop, but crazier things have happened in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden (3) gestures to the crowds during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon is likely going to suffer the biggest drop of any ranked team, but which program will fall out if the Wolverines are in fact added back into the top-25 rankings? The Ducks could be on the chopping block, but falling from No. 6 to unranked after one loss might seem drastic. It's more likely that a team already ranked in the 20s falls out of the poll in order to make room for Michigan.

If Oklahoma State ends up being ranked, another team will have to drop out of the AP Poll.

After the starting the season as the No. 2 preseason team behind only Ohio State, will Oregon end up being the lowest-ranked team in the Big Ten?

Week 1 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Ohio State

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Indiana

6. Oregon

7. Miami

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

10. Texas A&M

11. Oklahoma

12. Alabama

13. Texas Tech

14. USC

15. BYU

16. Penn State

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Washington

20. Utah

21. Iowa

22. Houston

23. Missouri

24. Louisville

25. Virginia

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