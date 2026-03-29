Best NFL Draft Fit for Oregon Ducks Offensive Tackle Alex Harkey

The Oregon Ducks are loaded with talent heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, with a wave of starters expected to hear their names called after standout college careers in Eugene. Among those making the jump is offensive tackle Alex Harkey, a player who carved out an impactful role in Eugene and now looks to take the next step at the professional level.

Harkey is a long-term contributor at the college level and is someone who will likely find himself hearing his name called at some point in the NFL Draft. Among all of the 32 teams, this is the team he fits the best with.

Alex Harkey's Best NFL Fit

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Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey (OL26) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The perfect fit for the future NFL star and former Oregon Ducks offensive lineman is the New York Jets. The Jets are just one half of the two New York City teams, but both teams have been in a similar situation. Both teams are in a bit of a rebuilding stage, as the Jets have all the talent in the world at certain positions, but their roster as a whole isn't in great shape.

The Jets have some pieces that they need to add, such as a quarterback. They traded for veteran starter Geno Smith but will need a younger player at the position sooner rather than later. One of the players they could go out and get in the draft is Ty Simpson from the Alabama Crimson Tide. This would be a huge victory for the Jets, but in the end, they will need to find a way to build their offense from the ground up in the draft with or without a quarterback.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Alex Harkey (OL27) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jets have some solid pieces on the offensive line, but they could build it up more with another addition or two. The Jets have some solid offensive tackles, in particular. At left tackle, the franchise is going to likely start Olu Fashanu, while at the right tackle spot, it will more than likely be Armand Membou. The depth behind these players isn't ideal, as they have only two players on the roster behind the starters.

The Jets could be in a position to draft a player like Harkey, who has a ton of talent and versatility. He is likely to be a day three draft selection, and if this is the case, then the Jets will absolutely be in play for the selection. Harkey would come in and be someone who could contribute early.

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In his first season, Harkey would likely be a depth piece who gains some rotational minutes. This isn't a red flag, as this is good for some prospects, as with a guy like Harkey, some development would go a long way in the NFL. Following the first year is likely when he would go and compete for the starting job. The talent level of Harkey leaves many NFL teams with no choice but to consider him in these later rounds.