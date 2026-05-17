Oregon’s NFL Pipeline Gets A Christmas Day Spotlight

The NFL released its schedule and the Christmas Day slate features Oregon Ducks galore. There are 11 former Ducks on the rosters of the NFL teams that play on Christmas day... what a gift!

The Ducks’ NFL footprint has become larger enough to show up across multiple of the league’s biggest stages. For Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, that is another underrated recruiting pitch.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | oregon ducks on si Jake Bunn

Oregon can point to Christmas Day and show recruits that former Ducks are not only reaching the NFL, but appearing in games built for national attention.

Oregon Ducks Featured On NFL Christmas Day

The 2026 NFL Christmas Day slate features three games:

-The Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

-The Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

-The Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Nov 24, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) and head coach Dan Lanning have their picture taken before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

That schedule features former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, safety Dillon Thieneman and tight end Terrance Ferguson ... all set to be part of the Christmas spotlight.

But Oregon’s presence is even bigger than that.

The Broncos Christmas Day matchup against the Bills is one of the strongest Oregon storylines on the NFL schedule. There a five former Ducks in Denver: Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, offensive lineman Alex Forsyth, offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton and long snapper Luke Basso.

In a fun former Pac-12 rival sort of way, Nix will go head-to-head with former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass during pregame warm up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The first game of Christmas day also carries strong Oregon presence on the Bears. Chicago’s roster includes Thieneman, linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Dontae Manning.

Thieneman gives the game its newest Oregon angle after becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick following his standout season after transferring to the Ducks. His Christmas matchup against the Packers also brings a fitting Midwest twist after beginning his college career at Purdue before transferring to Oregon.

Green Bay has Oregon ties too, with defensive lineman Jordon Riley and safety Evan Williams listed on the Packers’ roster. That means the Packers-Bears rivalry game could feature five former Ducks between the two teams.

The final Christmas matchup, Rams at Seahawks, includes Ferguson on Los Angeles’ roster. Ferguson is one of the most beloved Ducks of all time. He broke the Oregon all-time records for career receptions (134) and receiving touchdowns (16) by a tight end, and finished second all-time in career receiving yards (1,537) by a tight end.

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ferguson shed a light on how the Ducks are churning out so many NFL players in an exclusive interview with Bri Amaranthus.

"If you look at Lanning and what he's done, every year we've had more and more people drafted," Ferguson told Amaranthus. "That's not by luck or on accident. That's the work that he's put in with us in the classroom. Coach Lanning obviously has done a great job developing guys and bringing in new guys, with the portal and getting a lot of elite talent to come to Eugene and make them better."

Dan Lanning's Thriving NFL Pipeline

Many college programs can promise NIL, facilities and development... But Oregon’s ability to show a recruit visible proof of long-term player success - with it's thriving NFL pipeline - may be one of its most underrated recruiting weapons.

Dan Lanning: Why Oregon Ducks Are Thriving In NIL, Transfer Portal Era | oregon ducks on si

For example, before the 2026 NFL Draft, reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers had not produced a top-50 NFL Draft pick in 10 years. Meanwhile, there have been 31 Oregon players drafted under Dan Lanning in four years, including eight Ducks selected in the top 50.

Just as notable, many of those "Pro Ducks" continue returning to the program with pride, reinforcing a culture recruits can feel and many want to be apart of.

It sends a message that Oregon is not simply a stop on the way to the league, but a place players remain connected to long after leaving... a brotherhood. The Ducks had more than 10 active NFL players at the Oregon football spring game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon's NFL pipeline isn't slowing down either. The Ducks are predicted to make program history in the 2027 NFL Draft with a massive five first-round selections.

And for Oregon fans, a lot of football to watch on December 25. What started as a fun schedule note becomes something much bigger for Oregon: another sign that the Ducks’ NFL pipeline is becoming impossible to miss.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.