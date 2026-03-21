Best NFL Draft Fit For Oregon Ducks Offensive Tackle Isaiah World Revealed

Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Isaiah World is likely to hear his name called during the 2026 NFL Draft. While some teams could be hesitant to take him due to his ACL injury, others may be willing to show some patience.

While World could make almost any team better down the line, there is one ideal fit that seems to be perfect for both parties.

Isaiah World's Perfect NFL Fit

Oregon’s Isaiah World, center, greats fellow players before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best fit for the Oregon Ducks' offensive tackle in the NFL Draft is the New York Giants. The Giants have a lot of holes, but they could play a long-term game to fill one of their bigger needs along the offensive line, which may play into their favor as they are expected to compete for a top draft pick yet again in 2027.

One of the positions the Giants are most limited in is the offensive tackle position, as they need at least one player to join the roster. At the moment, the Giants have a total of four offensive tackles, but among the four that they have, the Giants have one true starter who would likely be a starter elsewhere. That player is former high-draft-pick Andrew Thomas on the left side of the ball protecting the blind side.

Dec 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) enters the field prior to the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants needed to make some moves, but they have yet to bring in any players on the offensive line, as they have only retained offensive lineman Evan Neal, who could move to the offensive tackle spot. The majority of the additions that the Giants have had during free agency have been on the defensive side of the ball, which leads many to believe that offense will be a focus during the NFL Draft.

This would be the likely idea, as the Giants have a very young quarterback with all the talent you could want. Former Ole Miss Rebels gunslinger Jaxson Dart is the signal caller for the New York Giants, and he will need to be protected in this upcoming season. If Dart continues to grow with his arm talent and his system, then he will only be as good as his offensive line allows him to be.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) takes a selfie with fans, after Big Blue beat the Dallas Cowboys, 34-17, Sunday, January 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it is safe to say that the Giants will need some immediate help, the Giants could use World as a long-term guy, as he is one of the more underrated offensive tackles in the class. He has been listed as a big faller, but that is thanks to an injury that blocked him from progressing in his season, as he is still repairing an ACL tear. This is a serious injury to bounce back from, and if he plays in this next season, it will be a very limited amount, as he will likely be a guy who waits until the following year to debut.

The Giants could double-dip at the offensive tackle position, and if they do, then they will be getting a long-term upgrade in World.