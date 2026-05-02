The Nine Oregon Ducks On Updated NFL Draft Big Board

The Oregon Ducks have had 25 players selected in the past three NFL Drafts: eight in 2024, a program record 10 in 2025, and seven in 2026.

How many Ducks are projected to be taken in 2027?

Nine Oregon Ducks on Projected 2027 NFL Draft Big Board

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a media availability on April 7, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to NFL Mock Draft Database, there are nine Oregon Ducks projected to be on the 2027 NFL Draft big board. Here are the nine.

Dante Moore, Quarterback

It was a surprise to many people when Dante Moore opted to return to Eugene for another season. Moore was projected to be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board and an early first round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. He opted to put the NFL on hold for another year and come back to Oregon.

NFL Mock Draft Database projects him as the No. 2 overall pick in 2027.

Matayo Uiagalelei, Edge Rusher

Matayo Uiagalelei is a 6-5, 272 pound sack machine that will be entering his fourth season with Oregon. He has had 25.0 sacks in his Oregon career from 2023-2025. He will look to break former Oregon defensive lineman Nick Reed’s all-time career record for sacks with the Ducks of 29.5.

NFL Mock Draft Database projects him as the No. 14 overall pick in 2027.

A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Lineman

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

A’Mauri Washington is a 6-3, 330 pound lineman heading into year four with Oregon. He had his best season in 2025 with 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

NFL Mock Draft Database projects Washington as the No. 19 overall pick in 2027.

Jamari Johnson, Tight End

Jamari Johnson will look to keep the Oregon’s track record of getting tight ends selected early in the draft for a third straight season. In 2025, tight end Terrance Ferguson was taken in the second round. In 2025, Kenyon Sadiq was taken in the first round.

NFL Mock Draft Database projects him as the No. 20 overall pick in 2027.

Other Ducks on 2027 NFL Draft Big Board

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Outside of the opening round, there are five Ducks to be drafted:

Koi Perich, Safety

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback

Iapani Laloulu, Interior Offensive Lineman

Bear Alexander, Defensive Lineman

Teitum Tuioti, Edge Rusher

Most Players in 2027 NFL Draft Consensus Big Board Top 100:



Oregon - 9

Texas - 8

LSU - 7

Notre Dame - 6

Miami - 6

Indiana - 5

Clemson - 5

Ohio State - 4

Texas Tech - 4

Alabama - 4

Ole Miss - 4

S. Carolina - 3

Georgia - 3

Minnesota - 3

Michigan - 3

Florida - 3



Via @_mockdrafts pic.twitter.com/9bWVecpFFd — College Football Report (@CFBReport) May 2, 2026

All of these players could in fact be on the big board, but it would be a surprise to see Raiola end up entering the draft. He is looking like he will be the backup to Moore in 2026 while he recovers from his broken leg injury suffered last season.

To improve his stock and for NFL teams to feel more confident about selecting him, Raiola will have to get more reps on the field. That time might not come until 2027. With NIL now in college football, players are more inclined to come back to college instead of making the jump.

It will be interesting to see how many do so in 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.