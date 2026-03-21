Best Potential NFL Draft Fit for Running Back Noah Whittington out of Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are loaded with talent entering the 2026 NFL Draft with many standout players expected to hear their names called after standout college careers in Eugene. Among those making the jump is running back Noah Whittington, a player who carved out an impactful role with the Ducks and now looks to take the next step at the professional level.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) returns a kickoff during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Being a running back, Whittington can fit in nearly any system, but there are some teams that make more sense than others. Among all of the teams in the NFL, there is one team that seems to be a perfect fit at this time.

The perfect fit for the Oregon Ducks running back is the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks. This is a team that has talent all over the place, which is the biggest reason that the Seahawks defeated former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez and his New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon running back Noah Whittington (RB21) participates in the bench press drill during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks have a great passing attack, but they could use some help in the rushing game. The Seahawks are led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who had an excellent season in his first year in Seattle. His top wide receiver was former Ohio State Buckeyes route runner Jaxon Smith- Njigba who finished with a league-high 1,739 yards on the season, along with a total of 10 receiving touchdowns.

His companion in the wide receiver room is former league-high receiving yard wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Kupp was brilliant for the Seahawks, and his route-running helped the Seahawks take a major step up. As for their running game, despite their rushing attack being great last season, they will be in a bit of a pickle entering this next season.

Nov 29, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) carries the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first half at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks lost their star running back, Kenneth Walker, to the Kansas City Chiefs, which leaves the Seahawks with running back Zach Charbonnet, who finished his season with a total of 12 rushing touchdowns. This was seven more than Walker, who finished with five on the season. Charbonnet gained fewer yards, but stepping into the main running back role will allow him to do better than he did in this category come next season.

The depth at the running back position is a bit limited in Seattle. They have Emmanuel Wilson, who is joining the roster, to be the primary backup. They also have former Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Velus Jones Jr, who turned into a running back after being selected in the NFL Draft. The other names in the room are Cam Akers, George Holani, and Kenny McIntosh. This room has a lot of pieces, but they are in need of another running back talent.

Drafting a player like Whittington would be huge for the Seahawks, as he is a younger back. He is also someone the Seahawks can develop and let work behind some of the other guys. Immediate playing time would likely be in question, but he would very likely be a long-term answer at the position for the Seahawks, which is what makes him a perfect fit.