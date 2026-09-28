Big Ten Delivers Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Schedule Update

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks ride into their bye week high off an emotional 41-27 win over the No. 18 USC Trojans. As the Ducks rest and recover, attention now shifts to another Southern California giant: the No. 23 UCLA Bruins.

Oregon’s first Big Ten matchup at home has long been scheduled against the Bruins on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium. The game received a kickoff time and broadcast details on Monday.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon vs. UCLA: Game Time, TV Details

Date: Oct. 10

Location: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Oregon Ducks Face Another Top-25 Challenge

A too-close-for-comfort Week 1 win at Autzen Stadium and a Week 2 loss in Stillwater, Oklahoma, put the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes in jeopardy. But the latest AP Poll rankings have shed new light on the challenge of their schedule.

Oregon is the only ranked team to have already played three different opponents in the latest AP Poll rankings entering Week 5. While the Trojans dropped to No. 18 after the defeat to Oregon, the Boise State Broncos (Oregon beat 34-27) rose to No. 22 and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (Oregon lost 39-31) are currently No. 19.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning before the game as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given that the Bruins also enter a bye week, it’s hard to see them falling from their No. 23 spot in the rankings before the two former Pac-12 foes face off. That would mean the Ducks play four AP Top 25 teams in five outings.

If Oregon can secure the win – especially a convincing one – at home on Oct. 10, it’d be another opportunity to gain ground in the rankings.

Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks faced new UCLA coach Bob Chesney in the CFP last December, when he was the coach of the JMU Dukes. Under Chesney’s guidance, the Bruins will enter Autzen Stadium with an undefeated 4-0 record.

Oregon Ducks Enter Bye Week Off Emotional USC Win

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bye week comes at perhaps a favorable time for the Ducks. Oregon bounced back from the disappointing Sept. 12 road loss with back-to-back wins: one a dominant 84-0 shutout over the FCS Portland Vikings and the other against a Trojans team with high expectations.

The Ducks cleaned up some of the issues that led to the underwhelming start to the season, but still have room to grow ahead of a daunting Big Ten schedule. In Los Angeles, Oregon’s run game finally came alive, with running back Jordon Davison punching in a touchdown and rushing for 66 yards – including a long of 45 – with running back Dierre Hill Jr. adding 63 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Another bright spot heading into the bye week was the return of tight end Jamari Johnson against USC. Johnson missed the previous two games to injury, but contributed 119 receiving yards on seven catches in Week 4.

But concerns about quarterback Dante Moore’s health lingered following the win after he sustained a hard hit on what ended up being a targeting penalty in the second quarter. The training staff immediately entered the field to tend to Moore before he was loaded onto a stretcher and transported to Los Angeles General Medical Center.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning and Oregon issued a statement on Sunday, revealing that Moore sustained a concussion.

“Fortunately, his MRI and CT scans came back clean, and he did not suffer any additional injuries,” Lanning said in the statement. “Every concussion is different and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future.”

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Moore is expected to be back at some point and will go through the concussion protocol. A potential timeline for that is still uncertain, however.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola led the Ducks to victory in Moore’s absence, throwing two touchdowns and 289 yards on 19-for-25 completions. Raiola notably found receiver Evan Stewart in the end zone for a touchdown shortly after Moore’s injury. Raiola and Stewart both displayed a five with their hands to honor Moore after the score.

Ducks fans could potentially see Raiola get his first start with Oregon against UCLA. First, the program will have the opportunity to regroup and reset during the bye.

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