Dante Moore Injury Update Brings Encouraging News After Oregon’s Win Over USC
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LOS ANGELES - Oregon quarterback Dante Moore lay motionless on the turf at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as medical staff sprinted toward him and an ambulance drove down to the field. For a few frightening moments, the concern was much bigger than the outcome of Saturday’s game against USC.
The scary scene has just gotten a very positive update.
Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Injury Update
Moore suffered a concussion against the Trojans on Saturday night, according to a CBS Sports report. He is not believed to have sustained any additional injuries and is expected to return at some point, though he must first go through concussion protocol. The report did not provide a date for his return.
A look at the Ducks schedule... Oregon is on its bye week and its next game will come in Eugene on Oct. 10 vs. the undefeated UCLA Bruins. If Moore does not clear concussion protocol by then, the Ducks' next game is Oct. 17 vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Autzen Stadium.
The injury update provides some relief. The concern for Moore went beyond whether Oregon would have its starting quarterback for the next game. For those watching, the immediate question was whether he was OK.
Oregon Beats USC "For Dante Moore"
Oregon beat USC 41–27 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday evening. The Trojans have now lost five straight in the rivalry, last beating the Ducks in 2016.
Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola took command of the offense as Moore was in the hopsital. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. It was his first meaningful test as a Duck, and a strong answer when Oregon needed him most.
Raiola immediately took control. The game started back up 30 seconds after Moore left in an ambulance, leaving little room to regain composure. On his very first play, Raiola connected with wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 3-yard reception that put the Ducks up 10-7. After scoring, Raiola and Stewart raised their hands to flash a five in honor of Dante Moore.
Raiola started his postgame press conference by honoring Moore.
"I just want to say for my brother, Five, seeing him like that shook the whole team. But at the same time, we knew that that was our brother, and we was going to fight for him. And I just want to say this for Five, love you, brother, and get better. We'll hold it down for you," Raiola said.
Oregon finished with 504 yards of offense and scored touchdowns on four second-half possessions. Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for two scores and added 105 receiving yards, while Jamari Johnson led the Ducks with 119 yards on seven catches.
Notably, Oregon scored on every red-zone trip. The Ducks went 6-for-6, with four touchdowns and two field goals, while converting both fourth-down attempts.
The heated rivalry hit a boiling point on Saturday when Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into Oregon quarterback Dante Moore while sliding during the first quarter. Moore laid motionless on the field and was carted directly to an ambulance where he was taken to LA General County Hospital for further evaluation. Stephens II was called for targeting.
Lanning made his feelings clear on the hit.
"It's a disgusting play. You don't want to see it happen. It's disappointing that it happened. I'm praying that our player's healthy, and I'm praying that their player can learn from that situation, because that's not a moment youwant to be a part of," Lanning said.
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Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 15 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with the Sports Illustrated Network for six years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus