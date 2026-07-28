Biggest Decision Facing Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Before Camp Begins

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his staff have some positions to figure out before the 2026 season officially starts against Boise State, and the biggest decision facing Lanning before fall camp involves one of those battles.

With former Oregon offensive tackles Isaiah World and Alex Harkey as well as offensive guard Emmanuel Pregnon all moving on to the NFL, the left tackle, left guard, and right tackle positions are up for grabs in the Ducks offense this fall.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kade Caton (85), offensive lineman Fox Crader (59) and offensive lineman Ziyare Addison (58) warm up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and right guard Dave Iuli return, but which three Oregon offensive linemen will be called upon to give the Ducks' offense the best chance of winning up front?

Urgency of Oregon Ducks Offensive Line Position Battle

While Lanning and Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry don't necessarily need to decide on a starting offensive tackle duo before fall camp, the Ducks do need to decide which players deserve the most reps. Oregon has a few versatile linemen who can play on either side, but finding the best five early and giving them time to gel is the best case scenario for the Ducks on the offensive line.

Oregon potentially afford to enter the regular season while still looking for and experimenting with the right five offensive linemen, but the Ducks face an early test in Big Ten play with a road matchup against USC.

Oregon’s Tommy Tofi leaves the field after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Younger pieces like freshman Tommy Tofi and redshirt freshman Douglas Utu got opportunities in the spring game, and the Ducks were clearly mixing things up when it came to offensive line combinations in the exhibition matchup. Will Utu step into the left guard spot and shore up the interior next to Laloulu and Iuli? Other options at the offensive guard spot include Trent Ferguson, Kawika Rogers, and Demetri Manning.

The starting offensive tackles in Oregon's spring game were Fox Crader, Zac Stacausky, Ziyare Addison, and Michael Bennett, potentially shedding some light on how the Ducks coaches view that position.

Are the Ducks set on Crader and Stacausky book-ending the offensive line and Crader protecting the blindside of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore? Will offensive linemen like Tommy Tofi and Immanuel Iheanacho force themselves into the rotation as freshmen?

Other Decisions for Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks

While Terry and the Ducks try to find the best starting five for Oregon's offensive line, Lanning has his hands full with other questions facing the team.

The program was bit by the injury bug in 2025, especially the running back room in the College Football Playoff. Will Lanning and the Ducks try anything differently in 2026 to keep that room and the entire team fresh if Oregon does make the CFP and the season lengthens by a month? The Ducks might have shorter leashes on running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. to keep them healthy while leaning on other ball carriers like Simeon Price and Da'Juan Riggs in games that look less competitive.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Simeon Price (26) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What will the rotation at defensive back look like? While cornerbacks Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu likely hold down their starting spots, will Oregon's starting safety duo be Aaron Flowers and Minnesota transfer Koi Perich? And what about the nickel position?

With so much talent on the roster, how will the Ducks divide reps and continue developing the younger pieces on the team?

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