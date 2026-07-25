Biggest Questions Facing Oregon Ducks Entering Fall Camp

The Oregon Ducks are set to begin fall camp on Aug. 5, and there are several intriguing storylines to follow as the team gears up for what is expected to be a national championship-or-bust season.

Coach Dan Lanning, entering his fifth season as coach of the Ducks, returns one of the most talented rosters in his Oregon tenure, along with the addition of a top-five-ranked 2026 recruiting class and the arrival of several transfer portal commits.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Ducks prepare to begin fall camp, here are the biggest questions for Oregon ahead of their season opener on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium.

Who Will Stand Out For Oregon’s Offensive Line?

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest concerns for the Ducks entering the season is their offensive line. Following notable offseason losses on their offensive line, including Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, and Alex Harkey, who were all three key starters, several players will have to step up for the Ducks' group.

Players to watch for the Ducks' offensive line throughout fall camp who look to become the new leaders include center Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, who returns as the most experienced player from the group.

Dave Iuli returns as a critical depth piece on the right side of the Ducks' interior offensive line, and depth pieces including Fox Crader, Gernorris Wilson, and Yale Bulldogs transfer Michael Bennett look to break out during fall camp for Oregon.

How Will Dylan Raiola Look?

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) runs off after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While all the focus is on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Nebraska transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola looks to begin showcasing his talents as the Ducks' potential backup. Raiola is getting back in the groove of things after his final season with the Cornhuskers was cut short due to a broken fibula that he suffered in Nebraska’s home loss last season to the USC Trojans.

Raiola arrives in Eugene following two seasons with the Cornhuskers in which he threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Now with the Ducks in fall camp, Raiola will compete in a quarterback room that, in addition to Moore, also includes Brock Thomas and Akili Smith Jr.

How Will Evan Stewart Stand Out Following Absence?

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates a long reception as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s been a while since Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart has competed on a football field. Taking away Oregon’s spring game, the last time Stewart saw game action was during the Ducks' 49-21 home win over the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30, 2024.

Stewart missed the entire 2025 season for the Ducks after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee, which occurred during a summer workout in June that year. Stewart now returns to a Ducks wide receiver room that is loaded with talent from top to bottom.

How Stewart stands out against the Ducks' other top receivers, including Jeremiah McClellan, Dakorien Moore, and UAB Blazers transfer Iverson Hooks, will be intriguing to watch as it could determine his role at the position for Oregon this season.

In his one season with the Ducks, Stewart produced 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns.

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