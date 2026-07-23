Oregon's Offensive Line Future Comes Into Focus With Workout Video

When it comes to the offensive side of the ball for the Oregon Ducks, the offensive line is arguably the biggest question mark in terms of on-the-field experience. With center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, guard Dave Iuli, and tackle Kawika Rogers being the most tenured returners from last year's line, there are a lot of questions as to who will fill the gaps, especially at the tackle positions.

That means a lot of young talent will be vying for the starting slots alongside returning players and sole transfer Michael Bennett (Yale) throughout fall camp, including two recent Ducks keeping social media up to speed on their preparation for the 2026 season.

Oregon’s Iapani Laloulu, center, leads the team onto the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Immanuel Iheanacho and Tommy Tofi Share Workouts Online

In the age of athletes as influencers, incoming freshman and five-star recruit Immanuel Iheanacho uploaded a video of himself and four-star recruit Tommy Tofi going through a workout with inside and outside zone blocking reps, core stabilization, and working on footwork sets in a variety of formats (off clap, flat, and off a medicine ball). Iheanacho talked through the workout with a voice-over; an invaluable walk-through for offensive line hopefuls to soak in.

The workout appears to be happening in a turfed area outside of Autzen Stadium, just a stone's throw away from the 2.MO facility being constructed nearby.

What's reassuring in this video for Duck fans is that Iheanacho and Tofi are continuing to coach each other off the clock. No coaches are pictured in the video, implying the two decided to let iron sharpen iron and work off each other in their own free time to up their games.

Oregon’s Tommy Tofi leaves the field after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Those Empty Tackle Slots

To follow up on yet another Joe Moore Award finalist offensive line, both Iheanacho and Tofi have to display some serious star power to become starters. However, don't be surprised in the case of either player misses a starting slot but becomes an easy swap-in like Fox Crader's freshman season last year. That's due to the recent NCAA Division I governing body vote to limit eligibility to a five-year age-based model, meaning coaches have to utilize their younger players, knowing redshirts are no longer in play.

Obviously, center is spoken for by Laloulu, and it's hard not to project Iuli coming back to start right guard once again. Beyond those two, the best bet to make would be incoming sophomore Douglas Utu taking that left guard position with Kawika Rogers as the substitute. Where Tofi and Iheancho come in is the tackle positions, likely battling it out with Crader and Bennett for who starts and who swaps in.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Immanuel Iheanacho part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Competition For the Front Lines

Back in April during spring practice, Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry shared that not only are the returning younger players bringing a new element to the game after he intentionally brought in a mostly-transfer-portal-based offensive line to give them more time, but also the younger athletes like Tofi and Iheanacho bring talents that may make them competitive for starting spots. However, Terry did admit that there is a learning hurdle for freshmen surrounding mostly strength and conditioning.

“It’s been competitive as ever. And we literally just said that right now when we just left off the field right now. And it was cool because Dave is watching and he’s like, man, Trent (Ferguson's) getting better. And I’m like, all right, now I hope everybody pays attention to that, right?" Terry said. "There’s a culture amongst our room that’s really elite. And I love it because it allows everybody to play at the highest level. And it brings out a competitive energy every single day."

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