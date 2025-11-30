Biggest Winners and Losers From Oregon's Win Over Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 26-14 in Seattle in their final game of the regular season. Oregon has now defeated the Huskies in back-to-back years. The Ducks finished 11-1 on the season and will now await the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s rankings to see if they will receive a first-round bye or host a playoff game at Autzen Stadium.
With the Ducks wrapping up another successful regular season under coach Dan Lanning, here are the winners and losers from the Ducks' season finale.
Winners
Atticus Sappington
The Ducks had been plagued by kicking issues for years until Atticus Sappington transferred to Oregon from Oregon State. Sappington was excellent in the Ducks' win over Washington, going four of four on field goal attempts of 46, 32, 37, and 51 yards. Sappington has been a consistent player throughout the course of the season, going 15 of 18 on field goal attempts, including the game-winning field goal against the Iowa Hawkeyes in week 11.
Dan Lanning
Lanning has officially exorcised his demons in Seattle. After starting 0-3 against Washington, Lanning’s teams have now beaten the Huskies in back-to-back years. Lanning proved this season that his team can win in multiple ways. They aired it out against Rutgers in a blowout win in New Jersey, gritted out a win in sideways rain against Wisconsin at Autzen Stadium, and had a little bit of both in the Ducks' win over the Huskies.
Malik Benson
Benson followed up his four-catch 67-yard performance against the USC Trojans with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown against Washington. The 102 receiving yards for Benson were a season high for the transfer wide receiver. With wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart still sidelined due to injury, Benson has stepped up as the No. 1 option for Dante Moore.
Losers
Jedd Fisch
Washington coach Jedd Fisch is now 0-2 against Lanning after the Huskies dropped their season finale to the Ducks. Fisch has now led the Huskies to a 6-6 season and an 8-4 season in his two seasons at the helm in Seattle.
The Washington coach's name has been linked to multiple job openings around the country, namely the Florida Gators. Would an upset over Oregon have helped his chances on the coaching market?
CFP Bubble Teams
If the Ducks had dropped their season finale to Washington, they would have finished at 10-2 with just one ranked win (USC). Oregon’s resume would have come under serious consideration with multiple teams, such as Texas and Miami, holding objectively better wins than Oregon. With the Ducks now at 11-1, Oregon is solidified as a CFP team. With Texas A&M’s loss to Texas, the Ducks could possibly see themselves move up to No. 5 or even No. 4, which would give them a first-round bye.