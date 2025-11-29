Ducks Digest

Big Ten Championship Game Set After Ohio State Beats Michigan

The Big Ten Championship Game will take place on Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium between the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. The Oregon Ducks had a shot at making the title game before Ohio State beat the Michigan Wolverines.

Angela Miele

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As the No. 6 Oregon Ducks prepare for a College Football Playoff run, there was still a Big Ten championship game at stake before the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines. The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers finished the regular season undefeated, earning a spot in the championship, but the Big Ten had three teams that can earn the second spot heading into Saturday.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks were in a position to reach the championship for the second year in a row if Michigan was able to upset Ohio State. Instead, the Buckeyes will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, to face the Hoosiers.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon's Path to Big Ten Championship Appearence

Oregon's concern will be controlling its destiny by finishing the season with an 11-1 record, defeating the Washington Huskies. Even if Michigan did beat Ohio State, the Ducks had to beat Washington in order to make the Big Ten title game.

If both Michigan and Oregon won, the Ducks would find themselves in the Big Ten championship game against the Hoosiers. Michigan needed a win and an Oregon loss to make the championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells during the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reigning Big Ten Conference Champions

The Oregon Ducks made an appearance in the Big Ten Championship in their inaugural season in the conference in 2025. The Ducks faced Penn State, and Oregon walked off with the win, 45-37, in a thrilling matchup.

The win kept Oregon undefeated ahead of the CFP. Former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished the game with 283 passing yards and four touchdowns, and running back Jordan James scored two rushing touchdowns. The defense played just as hard as the offense, forcing two interceptions.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs his team from the sideline against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite both Penn State and Oregon making the conference championship, it was the Buckeyes that were crowned national champions.

Did Oregon Want A Conference Championship Appearance?

While Oregon will play whatever game is in front of them, the Ducks' experience of winning the Big Ten and receiving a bye in the Playoff ended with an early exit against Ohio State, the eventual national champion.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game between the Oregon Ducks and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With the bye week, teams have an automatic spot in the quarterfinals, but they would have almost a month off from football. This is not a bad thing, as players battling injuries will have time to rest, and it can make traveling easier on the team. The challenge is that the amount of rest could be too much, compared to teams coming off a big win with momentum.

Instead, Oregon would likely have a break until the first round of the CFP starts on Dec. 19, if the Ducks can beat Washington. The Ducks will still need a win against the Washington Huskies to ensure a spot in the CFP.

Last year, the first year of the CFP expansion, the four teams that had a bye week lost their first game. The Oregon Ducks were one of the most dominant teams in college football last year, undefeated entering the playoff, but lost to the Buckeyes. Ohio State and Notre Dame met in the championship game, both teams starting in the postseason without byes.

The Big Ten Championship will take place on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. PT at Lucas Oil Stadium.

ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

