Ducks Digest

Oregon’s New Uniforms vs. Washington Grab Early Attention

The Oregon Ducks' new uniform combination is grabbing early attention vs. rival Washington Huskies in Seattle. It’s the first time Oregon has worn a yellow helmet, white jersey, and green pants look since 1998. It's a cool nod to the the Ducks-Huskies history as Oregon's future in the College Football Playoff and Big Ten looks bright.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry college football playoff
Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry college football playoff / oregon ducks on si darby winter
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks' new uniform combination is grabbing early attention vs. rival Washington Huskies in Seattle. It’s the first time Oregon has worn a yellow helmet, white jersey and green pants look since 1998. It's a cool nod to the the Ducks-Huskies history as Oregon's future in the College Football Playoff and Big Ten looks bright.

The weather at Husky Stadium is in the mid-40s as the Ducks and Huskies take the field for one of the best rivalry games in the country.

Oregon's Uniforms vs. Washington Are Show Stoppers

It's a show-stopping uniform combination but the connection is deeper than just the threads.

The Ducks push the envelop when it comes to their Nike uniforms and the game vs. Washington is no different. Oregon is using their uniforms as a form of storytelling in a brilliant marketing move.

Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry colleg
Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry college football playoff / oregon ducks on si darby winter
Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry colleg
Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry college football playoff / oregon ducks on si darby winter
Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry colleg
Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies uniforms nike phil knight husky stadium dan lanning NIL jedd fisch akili smith rivalry college football playoff / oregon ducks on si darby winter

The uniform combination was released via a chilling video montage of wide receiver Pat Johnson's 29 yard touchdown catch from quarterback Akili Smith during the Oregon vs. Washington game in 1997. It's referred to as "the catch" and the don't miss detail is - the Ducks were wearing the same color combination.

That game is a turning point in the rivalry and in Oregon football history. Almost 30 years later, Akili Smith's son, redshirt freshman quarterback Akili Smith Jr. is on the current Ducks team and will be taking his first ever trip to face the Huskies.

Oregon is wearing the "Mighty Oregon" Generation O jersey with green pants and a yellow helmet with glossy green Oregon "O" decals. The cleats are not to be overlooked, white with sleek details.

MORE: Ranking Oregon Ducks New Flashy Uniforms Before Washington Game

MORE: Rece Davis Reveals Why Dante Moore’s NFL Decision Is Complicated

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning's Refreshing Reaction to Tosh Lupoi Exit Rumors 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Oregon vs. Washington

With the College Football Playoff on deck, Oregon still controls its own path - beat the Huskies - and the Ducks are certainly in. Per ESPN's College Football Playoff, Oregon has a 97 percent to make the playoffs and an 89 percent chance with a loss to Washington.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn

An Oregon win over Washington would extend the nation's longest active road winning streak to 12 games. It is an important game to Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who doesn't shy away from the importance of the rivalry and the hostile environment that the Ducks are stepping into.

“I think it starts with the truth. It's one of the best environments that we'll get to play in," Lanning said. "I think it's obviously special, especially for this game. There'll be a lot of chaos within this game, but it's kind of like walking into a middle of the storm – there’s calm within that chaos right in the middle of it, so we have to go attack it, be ready for that moment. These guys are excited about that opportunity. We like playing in hostile environments. This would certainly be one this weekend.”

The injured Ducks will be without two of their best wide receivers, Dakorien Moore and Gary Bryant Jr. On the flip side, the Huskies' two top offensive weapons are expected to play: wide receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL
Oregon Ducks USC Trojans game dan lanning uniforms nike phil knight autzen stadium eugene dante moore lincoln riley NIL / oregon ducks on si jake bunn

“I think everyone knows how important this is. I think when you play your best is whenever you're able to level set and realize, hey, there's some emotions that exist, right? But ultimately, you win by executing like it is just another game. So, there's truth on both sides of that, but emotional play into this game for sure, the key is our focus," Lanning continued.

The defending Big Ten Champion Ducks will miss out on the 2025 Big Ten Championship game as No. 2 Indiana and No. 1 Ohio State will face off in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 6.

HOW TO WATCH: OREGON DUCKS (10-1, 7-1 BIG TEN) and WASHINGTON HUSKIES (8-3, 5-3 BIG TEN) kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT in Husky Stadium on Nov. 29. The TV broadcast for the game is CBS.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football