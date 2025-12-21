Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Oregon Ducks' Win Over James Madison

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 12-ranked James Madison 51-34 in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks took full advantage of everything the No. 5 seed offered, which included a tune-up game that saw the Ducks' offense rolling early. Oregon's special teams were excellent and played a huge role in the win as well. Below are the winners and losers of the 51-34 Oregon win over JMU in the CFP.

Winners

Dante Moore

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is interviewed after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's NFL Draft stock was already high entering this game. NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has Moore as his No. 1 overall prospect going into the 2026 NFL Draft, and Moore showed exactly why in the win. Moore finished going 19-27 through the air for 313 yards and four touchdowns with 2 interceptions, adding a five-yard touchdown run.

If the win over JMU was the last game at Autzen Stadium for Moore, he would go out with a 7-1 record as a starter at home. Moore will have at least one more chance on Jan. 1 in the Orange Bowl in Miami to showcase his skills and prove why he should be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Oregon's Special Teams

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks' special teams showed up in a big way in the Ducks' win over JMU. Oregon blocked a punt in the third quarter with 7:10 left that Jayden Limar scooped up and returned for a touchdown. The Ducks also blocked a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter that kept the Ducks 10-point lead intact.

Dakorien Moore

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore made his return to the field in the Ducks' win over JMU at Autzen Stadium. Moore had missed time since his non-contact knee injury and was finally suited up in pads for a game. Moore finished with one catch for five yards as he was eased back into action by Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Highlighted By NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football Playoff

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Turning Heads For Ducks' Playoff Entrance

MORE: Oregon Ducks Playoff Uniforms Instantly Steal the Show

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

Losers

Every Group of 5 Program

With No. 11 Tulane’s loss to Ole Miss and JMU’s loss to Oregon, the group of five teams both went one-and-done in the CFP. There has been clamoring from college football analysts that the group of five teams should be excluded from the college football playoff, and Tulane and JMU’s performances in the first round will only add fuel to the fire when it comes to including them in the CFP.

The Ducks have advanced to the Orange Bowl against No. 5 ranked Texas Tech on New Year's Day. With the win, Oregon now has a chance to advance further in the CFP then they ever have before under Lanning if the Ducks beat the Red Raiders on Jan. 1.

Recommended Articles